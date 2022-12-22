Carlos Rodon signed a six-year, $162 million deal with the New York Yankees in free agency. The contract is very nice and represents how good Rodon is, but it's not the only thing that attracted him to the Big Apple.

The Yankees are a historic franchise. They're known for being one of the most successful in sports history. Players know there's an expectation of winning there and that seems to have played a role in Rodon's decision.

Yankees Videos @snyyankees Carlos Rodón on getting a taste of the postseason in Chicago and possibly getting to do so with the Yankees:



"I've always wanted more. Winning has been at the top of my list as a player. As we know, it's the Yankee way." Carlos Rodón on getting a taste of the postseason in Chicago and possibly getting to do so with the Yankees:"I've always wanted more. Winning has been at the top of my list as a player. As we know, it's the Yankee way." https://t.co/i5OEWHfC8v

At his introductory press conference, wearing pinstripes for the first time ever, Rodon said this:

"I've always wanted more. Winning has been at the top of my list as a player. As we know, it's the Yankee way."

He mentioned his brief postseason experience with the Chicago White Sox, but lamented the fact that it took so long for the team to reach that level. As a result, he is very excited to be able to pitch in October with a real chance of bringing home a trophy at the end of it.

The San Francisco Giants finished exactly .500 at 81-81 last season. They missed the playoffs by about six games but weren't in a position to make a deep run anyway.

Deep runs are expected in New York and Rodon is excited to be involved with a team that has that standard.

How deep can Carlos Rodon and the New York Yankees go in October?

During the next six years Carlos Rodon is contracted with the New York Yankees, they will likely make the playoffs six times. They are a routine figure in the postseason, which means Rodon will be a consistent feature too.

Aaron Judge is back and Rodon is in town, which means the Yankees have what it takes to at least emulate last season's run to the ALCS. With their new ace and the Houston Astros losing Justin Verlander, there's a good chance they can finally get past their bitter nemeses.

Can Carlos Rodon get the Yankees over the hump?

How far can they go? They're legitimate World Series contenders, so they could go all the way. That will excite Rodon as much as it excites the longing fanbase.

