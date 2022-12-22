The New York Yankees used to be known for spending money without regard for anything. In recent years, they've become much more frugal as owner Hal Steinbrenner has preferred to keep his pocket book closed more often than not.

That might finally be changing this year. They've already spent big on a couple of acquisitions, but they've also watched the cross-town rival New York Mets spend like there is literally no tomorrow. The Mets have blown across all thresholds and will have the largest payroll in MLB history if they don't spend another dime.

The Yankees probably will not reach that level, but their big signings are likely not the only moves they are making this offseason.

According to Bryan Hoch, a New York Yankees beat reporter, Steinbrenner vowed they weren't finished making moves.

Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch Hal Steinbrenner: “We’re not done yet.” Hal Steinbrenner: “We’re not done yet.”

The Yankees haven't been to the World Series in 13 years and Steinbrenner may have finally had enough. Yankees fans are excited at the prospect that their team may finally resemble the Evil Empire of old.

The Mets are redefining what it means to be active in free agency and it seems as if the Yankees are interested in playing along. The fans are cautiously optimistic that things might be different this year.

The Yankees have shopped in the bargain bin frequently in recent years. Could they finally awake from their slumber and attempt to buy championships once again? Steinbrenner seems to think so.

Who else might the New York Yankees target this offseason?

The New York Yankees still need a left fielder, a third baseman, more pitching and possibly a shortstop. Josh Donaldson might not be the starter anymore and DJ LeMahieu is recovering from an injury.

Unfortunately, many of the best free agents at those spots are long gone, but there are options out there.

In free agency, the following might be looked at:

Craig Kimbrel

Will Smith

Nathan Eovaldi

AJ Pollock

Taylor Rogers

Jurickson Profar

Those moves won't necessarily compete with what the Mets are doing, so there may be a lot of trades planned. Bryan Reynolds might be an intriguing option for left field, especially if they can get Oneil Cruz for shortstop in the process from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

