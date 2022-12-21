Prior to last night, the New York Mets had already spent an absurd amount of money in free agency. Bringing back Edwin Diaz and Brandon Nimmo wasn't cheap, nor was adding Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga.

After an unprecedented move, they have now also signed Carlos Correa. He was originally headed to the San Francisco Giants but after a snag with his physical, he's now headed to Citi Field.

The move itself is shocking, but it's even more shocking that they end up as the beneficiaries. They had already spent more than probably every other team, and they've only added a significant amount to that total since.

Per Jeff Passan, they're headed for the maximum payroll in baseball history.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan The New York Mets current payroll is estimated to be around $384 million. The luxury-tax payments alone will exceed $111 million. Their total payroll projects to be $495 million.



This is shocking and unprecedented free agency run by an MLB team and the total amount of it has completely shocked MLB fans.

FWD Baseball @FWDBaseball



GOOD. I love to see an owner that cares about winning. @JeffPassan As a Yankees fan....GOOD. I love to see an owner that cares about winning. @JeffPassan As a Yankees fan....GOOD. I love to see an owner that cares about winning.

Kyle Foss @k_foss86 @JeffPassan Absolutely ridiculous… why even play the season? Just put both New York teams in the WS. What a great accomplishment by them. Spend half a bil to get the highest paid players then win WS wow what a feat @JeffPassan Absolutely ridiculous… why even play the season? Just put both New York teams in the WS. What a great accomplishment by them. Spend half a bil to get the highest paid players then win WS wow what a feat 😂😂😂😂😂😂🙏

PF @RealistPF



He’s got the money! Spend it! @JeffPassan The money tweets make no sense to me lol. It matters to one person and one person only and that’s Steve Cohen.He’s got the money! Spend it! @JeffPassan The money tweets make no sense to me lol. It matters to one person and one person only and that’s Steve Cohen. He’s got the money! Spend it!

Yankees Szn @YankeesSzn99 @JeffPassan If the Mets don’t win the WS this year that would be embarrassing @JeffPassan If the Mets don’t win the WS this year that would be embarrassing

mets @MagicMetsUKfan @JeffPassan The more Steve spends the more the poverty franchises get financially. Yet they still complain. Good on Steve cohen an owner who wants his team to win. All fans dream of an owner who cares @JeffPassan The more Steve spends the more the poverty franchises get financially. Yet they still complain. Good on Steve cohen an owner who wants his team to win. All fans dream of an owner who cares

Mike Perri @mperri99 @JeffPassan Everybody on this list could be doing this, but half these teams aren’t even trying to compete in 2023. @JeffPassan Everybody on this list could be doing this, but half these teams aren’t even trying to compete in 2023. https://t.co/DqbyM4yNU6

Jeremy @JeremyJBelcher



I worry this high payroll is what finally brings on a hard cap. I hope not but already starting to hear it. @JeffPassan Congratulations Mets fans. Your owner is out there doing the best George Steinbrenner impression I’ve ever seen. A $500M payroll is what the Yankees should be doing.I worry this high payroll is what finally brings on a hard cap. I hope not but already starting to hear it. @JeffPassan Congratulations Mets fans. Your owner is out there doing the best George Steinbrenner impression I’ve ever seen. A $500M payroll is what the Yankees should be doing. I worry this high payroll is what finally brings on a hard cap. I hope not but already starting to hear it.

jewboy media @simmy_cohen @JeffPassan Steve Cohen feels like a 9th grader who got a credit card for the first time and doesn’t realize you need to pay for it at the end of the month. @JeffPassan Steve Cohen feels like a 9th grader who got a credit card for the first time and doesn’t realize you need to pay for it at the end of the month.

Steve Cohen is redefining what it means to be an MLB owner. While other owners prefer not to spend very much, he is blowing past the limits and spending on every single player he can.

The team, as a result, is totally redefining free agency. No team has ever done this before and it might change baseball economics forever.

What will the New York Mets lineup look like?

With Correa, New York has a potentially very deep lineup. They were already good last year, winning 101 games. Now, they're vastly improved. They could field a lineup of:

Brandon Nimmo, CF Carlos Correa, 3B Francisco Lindor, SS Pete Alonso, 1B Jeff McNeil, 2B Mark Canha, LF Daniel Vogelbach, DH Starling Marte, RF Omar Narvaez (free agent signing pending physical), C

Brandon Nimmo's new contract is not cheap

The free agency period isn't over, either. It would be a shock to see the team continue to spend, but they've already shocked everyone to this point either way.

