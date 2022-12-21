Prior to last night, the New York Mets had already spent an absurd amount of money in free agency. Bringing back Edwin Diaz and Brandon Nimmo wasn't cheap, nor was adding Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga.
After an unprecedented move, they have now also signed Carlos Correa. He was originally headed to the San Francisco Giants but after a snag with his physical, he's now headed to Citi Field.
The move itself is shocking, but it's even more shocking that they end up as the beneficiaries. They had already spent more than probably every other team, and they've only added a significant amount to that total since.
Per Jeff Passan, they're headed for the maximum payroll in baseball history.
Passan tweeted:
"The New York Mets current payroll is estimated to be around $384 million. The luxury-tax payments alone will exceed $111 million. Their total payroll projects to be $495 million. The previous max payroll in baseball: less than $350 million. Mets are at almost half a billion."
This is shocking and unprecedented free agency run by an MLB team and the total amount of it has completely shocked MLB fans.
Steve Cohen is redefining what it means to be an MLB owner. While other owners prefer not to spend very much, he is blowing past the limits and spending on every single player he can.
The team, as a result, is totally redefining free agency. No team has ever done this before and it might change baseball economics forever.
What will the New York Mets lineup look like?
With Correa, New York has a potentially very deep lineup. They were already good last year, winning 101 games. Now, they're vastly improved. They could field a lineup of:
- Brandon Nimmo, CF
- Carlos Correa, 3B
- Francisco Lindor, SS
- Pete Alonso, 1B
- Jeff McNeil, 2B
- Mark Canha, LF
- Daniel Vogelbach, DH
- Starling Marte, RF
- Omar Narvaez (free agent signing pending physical), C
The free agency period isn't over, either. It would be a shock to see the team continue to spend, but they've already shocked everyone to this point either way.