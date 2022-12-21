Carlos Correa is no longer signing with the San Francisco Giants, but rather contributing to one of the largest spending sprees in free agency history being conducted by the New York Mets.
Correa had initially accepted a 13 year contract for $350 million with the Giants. The deal was pending a physical and yesterday it was reported that the introductory press conference was being postponed as a result of a snag with the physical.
Less than 24 hours later, Correa spurned the Giants and decided to sign with the Mets for 12 years and $315 million.
There are rumors that the Giants wanted Correa to pay for his physical and Mets owner Steve Cohen swooped in and offered to pay for both the Giants' physical and one for the Mets.
Either way, one of the most shocking free agent decisions came to fruition overnight and left the Giants and MLB fans completely shocked.
The Mets have spent an insane amount of money this offseason, but even that is not as surprising as what has happened with Correa. This is perhaps one of the most unprecedented occurrences in free agency history.
Where will Carlos Correa play with the Mets?
Carlos Correa is a shortstop. When he signed with the Giants, the expectation was that aging shortstop Brandon Crawford would move elsewhere, likely to third base.
However, the Mets have Francisco Lindor, one of the best shortstops in baseball.
He could theoretically play second base or shortstop or even DH, though that would be a waste of his defensive talents.
Correa has never logged an inning at any position other than shortstop in his MLB career, which has spanned eight seasons. He has recorded 70 defensive runs saved there in 7662 and Lindor has 40 in 9105 innings.
This gives the Mets a very interesting decision to make. Correa is clearly the better defensive shortstop, but do they want to move around their incumbent star? For the best defensive alignment, they may have to.
Ultimately, having two All-MLB level defensive shortstops on a roster is not a problem, especially when both are capable of putting up incredible offensive numbers to match.