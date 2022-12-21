Carlos Correa is no longer signing with the San Francisco Giants, but rather contributing to one of the largest spending sprees in free agency history being conducted by the New York Mets.

Correa had initially accepted a 13 year contract for $350 million with the Giants. The deal was pending a physical and yesterday it was reported that the introductory press conference was being postponed as a result of a snag with the physical.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Breaking: Carlos Correa and the Mets have a deal. $315M, 12 years. Breaking: Carlos Correa and the Mets have a deal. $315M, 12 years.

Less than 24 hours later, Correa spurned the Giants and decided to sign with the Mets for 12 years and $315 million.

There are rumors that the Giants wanted Correa to pay for his physical and Mets owner Steve Cohen swooped in and offered to pay for both the Giants' physical and one for the Mets.

Either way, one of the most shocking free agent decisions came to fruition overnight and left the Giants and MLB fans completely shocked.

LividChris @LividChris @JonHeyman You gonna be the most hated man in SF Giants history @JonHeyman You gonna be the most hated man in SF Giants history

Luke Jones @LukeJon19757920 @JonHeyman Things are not going to End well for NY Mets Failed physicals don’t happen that often SF must have seen something there to halt this deal,they really wanted Correa. @JonHeyman Things are not going to End well for NY Mets Failed physicals don’t happen that often SF must have seen something there to halt this deal,they really wanted Correa.

Steve @stevesspin @stevesspin @JonHeyman Are you serious? I read that the deal with SF fell thru but really? How can one man afford to pay all the 100% tax on top of the ridic salaries for a team that's old and still way behind the Phillies. This has to be a joke @JonHeyman Are you serious? I read that the deal with SF fell thru but really? How can one man afford to pay all the 100% tax on top of the ridic salaries for a team that's old and still way behind the Phillies. This has to be a joke

ClarkyCards™️ @ClarkyCards Don’t forget to remember that failing a physical is VERY rare in the MLB. @JonHeyman I’m confused about all of the ppl insulting the Giants… The Mets literally gave a player who FAILED a physical HOURS prior $315MDon’t forget to remember that failing a physical is VERY rare in the MLB. @JonHeyman I’m confused about all of the ppl insulting the Giants… The Mets literally gave a player who FAILED a physical HOURS prior $315M 😂 Don’t forget to remember that failing a physical is VERY rare in the MLB.

Jon Hurwitz @jonhurwitz @JonHeyman Was the physical thing just an excuse? If there was an issue, why would the Mets sign him for that contract? @JonHeyman Was the physical thing just an excuse? If there was an issue, why would the Mets sign him for that contract?

andyyyymicccc @andyyyymicccc @LividChris



🤝



Hating Carlos Correa @JonHeyman Dodger fans Giants fansHating Carlos Correa @LividChris @JonHeyman Dodger fans Giants fans 🤝 Hating Carlos Correa

The Mets have spent an insane amount of money this offseason, but even that is not as surprising as what has happened with Correa. This is perhaps one of the most unprecedented occurrences in free agency history.

Where will Carlos Correa play with the Mets?

Carlos Correa is a shortstop. When he signed with the Giants, the expectation was that aging shortstop Brandon Crawford would move elsewhere, likely to third base.

However, the Mets have Francisco Lindor, one of the best shortstops in baseball.

He could theoretically play second base or shortstop or even DH, though that would be a waste of his defensive talents.

Correa has never logged an inning at any position other than shortstop in his MLB career, which has spanned eight seasons. He has recorded 70 defensive runs saved there in 7662 and Lindor has 40 in 9105 innings.

Will Carlos Correa supplant Francisco Lindor?

This gives the Mets a very interesting decision to make. Correa is clearly the better defensive shortstop, but do they want to move around their incumbent star? For the best defensive alignment, they may have to.

Ultimately, having two All-MLB level defensive shortstops on a roster is not a problem, especially when both are capable of putting up incredible offensive numbers to match.

Poll : 0 votes