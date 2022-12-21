The New York Mets and relief pitcher Adam Ottavino have agreed to a two-year, $14.5 million deal. He had a great 2022 season with New York. In the 65.2 innings pitched, he had a 2.06 ERA with 79 strikeouts.

He was used mainly in high-leverage situations and was the set-up man for All-Star closer Edwin Diaz, who the team also re-signed. They're shaping up to have one of the best bullpens in baseball.

The deal gives Ottavino an opt-out after the first season as well as incentives. It's a great deal for both sides. The Mets locked up a great reliever for a fraction of the cost, and it's a short deal. If he flops this next season, the team won't be stuck with him long-term.

New York Mets fans couldn't be happier with the signing. They've had a great off-season. They should be a better club next year.

"W offseason so far," one fan explained.

"Yes!!!! The Mets are building the best bulpen in baseball," another fan said.

Not only has the team built up their bullpen, but they've also built up their starting rotation. The team has also signed Justin Verlander, Jose Quintana, and Kodai Senga.

The fans think this team is headed in the right direction. After winning 101 games last year, they're not satisfied. They're actively trying to make their team even better.

The team is still looking for another bat after re-signing Brandom Nimmo. They could look further into the free agency pool or figure out a trade that works best for them.

The New York Mets have their foot on the gas pedal

New York Mets Introduce Justin Verlander

Teams don't sign one of the best pitchers in the league if they aren't serious about trying to compete for a World Series title. The New York Mets are really trying to make a push for next season.

On paper, they're better than their divisional foe, the Atlanta Braves, who edged them out of first place due to a tiebreaker in the NL East last season. They don't want to see that same fate again next year.

Their World Series title contention is right in front of them. It's been a long time since the New York Mets were baseball relevant. They need to capitalize on the moment.

It won't surprise a lot of baseball fans if the Mets come out next year and really get it going.

