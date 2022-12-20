New York Mets owner Steve Cohen is redefining what it means to go after it in free agency. This offseason, they've signed Justin Verlander, Brandon Nimmo, Kodai Senga, Jose Quintana and others. It's been one of the more remarkable spending sprees in recent memory.

Despite all the money they've spent already, they were reportedly in on other big names like Carlos Rodon and Carlos Correa. When Correa ultimately signed with the San Francisco Giants, Cohen was a little bit disappointed.

When asked about the spending spree, which may very well not be totally over, Cohen was blunt.

According to the New York Post, he said:

“I made a commitment to the fans. If it means I have to spend money to fulfill that commitment, so be it.”

Cohen didn't offer Correa what the Giants did. In fact, it was $50 million less. Despite the reckless abandon it appears the Mets are spending with, they too have their limits.

They weren't quite willing to go up to $350 million for Correa after spending big on Verlander, Nimmo, Senga and the like. They do appear to have at least a little bit of a limit, but it's a far looser limit than any other team seems to have.

The New York Yankees have always been known as baseball's biggest spenders. While they've gone after a few big names this offseason and inked a few big contracts, their spending pales in comparison to their cross-town rivals' spending.

Perhaps the Mets deserve the label the Yankees have had all these years. As long as Steve Cohen owns the team, that will probably be true.

How much have Steve Cohen and the Mets spent this offseason?

The Mets kicked off the offseason by signing Edwin Diaz to the largest free agent contract for a relief pitcher in MLB history. His AAV is $20.4 million.



They also brought back center fielder Brandon Nimmo for $20.25 million a year. Kodai Senga earns $15 million a year.

Justin Verlander received the largest free agent contract by AAV ever, tied with Max Scherzer (who was signed by Steve Cohen, no less). He earns $43.33 million this year.

Jose Quintana gets $13 million and David Robertson gets $10 million. All told, Cohen and the Mets have committed $121.98 million this year to their free agent signings alone.

