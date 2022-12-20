The Boston Red Sox finished last place in the American League East last year. They were in the ALCS the year before but suffered a stunning fall from grace. On the other hand, they finished last the year before that, too. Since their World Series victory in 2018, they've been bad more than they've been good.

That, combined with the front office's track record, doesn't give fans any sense of hope. Even MLB insider Ken Rosenthal isn't convinced they'll be able to compete this year.

MLB podcaster and notable Red Sox fan has taken to Twitter to ask for money so that he can purchase the team and save them from that fate.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis May I borrow the necessary funds to purchase the Boston Red Sox? @elonmusk

Ironically, he's gone straight to the top and asked Elon Musk, new owner of Twitter and the world's second-richest man, for the money. The Red Sox, despite spending on Masataka Yoshida this offseason, have two issues.

First, they're incredibly hesitant to spend money. Despite being one of the most iconic franchises and a large market, they generally behave like the smaller markets or financially-strapped franchises.

Second, they have an inability or a complete lack of desire to keep their own talent. That 2018 Boston Red Sox championship team featured All-Stars and MVPs and almost none of them remain.

Mookie Betts was traded. Xander Bogaerts left and the Red Sox didn't even try to match his offer with the San Diego Padres. J.D. Martinez left. Very few players from that run are still around and Rafael Devers might get traded, too.

It's been a frustrating experience for Sox fans and Carrabis has taken it upon himself to try and fix that issue. Unfortunately, a net worth of $1.5 million won't purchase a team.

Are the Boston Red Sox rebuilding?

A last-place team with key free agents this year and next seems ripe for a rebuild. They've been bad most of the time and don't have a lot to build on.

However, they are in a very unique spot. They signed Trevor Story to big money as well as Yoshida. They're going to try to do the same with Rafael Devers. That's not the plan for a rebuilding team, but it also doesn't form a good team.

