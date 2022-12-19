Create

"I think it's a really good signing" - MLB insider Steve Phillips believes Red Sox knocked it out of the park by adding Justin Turner in free agency

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Dec 19, 2022 10:03 PM IST
Justin Turner is now in Boston with the Red Sox

Justin Turner has landed with the Boston Red Sox after a stellar run with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He signed for two years and $22 million and has the capability of being a stellar offensive player for them.

Designated hitter J.D. Martinez left in free agency, ironically signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers for one season, so the Red Sox had an opening they hope will be filled by Turner.

MLB insider Steve Phillips believes this is an excellent signing for the Boston Red Sox.

"I think it's a really good signing for Boston."@StevePhillipsGM weighs in on what Justin Turner will bring to the @RedSox in 2023.#JustinTurner | #RedSox | #DirtyWater https://t.co/FE4gvCooYr

Phillips raved about the signing:

"I love the signing. I think it's a really good signing for Boston. I love Justin Turner, I think he's a quality offensive player. I think he'll fit in nicely there. I think the Green Monster will come into play for him. He's a guy that will pull the ball off the wall. Probably a little more power than what J.D. [Martinez] had this past year."

Turner can play third base to spell Rafael Devers. In the instance that Devers is traded, Turner might become the everyday third baseman once again.

This signing gives the Red Sox options with Devers and a great offensive bat to fill the Martinez-sized hole in the middle of their lineup.

How good can Justin Turner be for the Boston Red Sox?

Justin Turner had a pretty solid year last year. He recorded 2.4 fWAR and a stellar 123 wRC+ for the Dodgers. He was a key offensive component of the 111-win NL West champions.

Next year, the projections expect him to be a little less valuable but still provide use for Boston (it's unclear if these projections have updated now that he's playing elsewhere).

Justin Turner left Los Angeles
Fangraphs expects him to be worth about 1.5 fWAR and record a 115 wRC+, so another solid offensive year. He has the potential to take advantage of the Green Monster and get a few cheap home runs or cheap extra base hits, which would help his numbers.

For Boston, this is a good signing for many reasons, but it can also be a really good place for Turner to play.

Edited by Zachary Roberts
