Joey Gallo signs with Twins: Is Minnesota's one year punt on strikeout-prone power hitter worth it?

Joey Gallo, after a frustrating year plus with the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, has signed with the Minnesota Twins. The once All-Star level talent has seen his stock plummet thanks to less than inspiring performances with the Yankees and Dodgers and he was forced to take a one-year deal to attempt to reshape his value and get a better deal next year.

The Twins are hoping he can regain form in Minnesota and that their one year flier will be worth it. Will it? Gallo was pretty awful for both the Yankees and Dodgers last season, posting a cumulative 85 wRC+ with both teams.

He recorded 0.6 fWAR thanks to good defense, but he was relatively ineffective all around. However, he has talent. He's not far removed from being an All-Star and a franchise level player with the Texas Rangers.

Even with a poor second half with the Yankees, he recorded a 122 wRC+ in 2021. In 2019, he had a 144. He is strikeout prone, but he does have the capability of sending any pitch 450 feet into the stands.

He also is capable of playing Gold Glove level defense, something the Twins are looking for. He might not be the player he was in Texas anymore, but there's a chance that player, who was an All-Star, can come back.

The Twins are taking a chance on that and they're not paying a lot and they're only doing it for a year. It might be a failed experiment, but it is certainly worth the attempt.

How much is Joey Gallo's new contract worth?

Joey Gallo's new one-year deal is not what he would have wanted. He presumably would have wanted to play well in New York and be extended there, where he could take advantage of the short porch, for years to come.

Joey Gallo has an enviable power stroke

That didn't happen, so he's now signed for one year and $11 million. If he can return to form, there's a good chance he gets a significantly better deal in 2023. If not, he may continue inking one year deals until he's out of the league.

