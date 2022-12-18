Lot of trade interest in Max Kepler following the Joey Gallo signing by Twins

Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler could be headed elsewhere soon. The Twins added slugging outfielder Joey Gallo in free agency on a one-year deal, which has suddenly sparked interest in Kepler.

According to MLB reported Jon Heyman, there are plenty of teams who are interested in adding the outfielder.

He struggled a bit offensively last year, posting a 93 OPS+ (below the league average of 100), but still recorded 2.1 bWAR thanks to nine defensive runs saved in the outfield.

In 2019, he posted a 122 wRC+, so he's not far removed from being a stellar outfielder in the field and at the plate. The Twins took a flier on Gallo after a down year with the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers.

He has tremendous upside, but he fits the same mold as Kepler- a tremendous defensive talent with the capability to have a strong year at the plate.

Since it's just a one-year deal for Gallo, Kepler may still be needed in the future. For now, teams will begin checking up on him and seeing if they might be able to make a deal for him.

Max Kepler potential trade: Where might the outfielder go if traded?

There are several teams with outfield needs that might be interested in Max Kepler, should he be made available. There's no guarantee the Twins will move on, since he is still under team control through 2025.

Will Max Kepler be traded?

However, some teams will be highly motivated to look at the outfielder, especially as the free agent market wanes.

The New York Yankees have a hole in left field and watched last year's trade deadline acquisition Andrew Benintendi join the Chicago White Sox.

They were interested in trading for Bryan Reynolds, so Kepler would be a cheaper option more than likely.

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost Cody Bellinger and Joey Gallo, as well as AJ Pollock this year. They need outfield depth and could bring in Kepler like they did with Gallo last year.

Several other teams are likely interested in the slugging outfielder should the Twins make him officially available.

