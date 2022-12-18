Los Angeles Dodgers fans excited as team signs J.D. Martinez to 1-year, $10 million contract: "That's a good deal ngl" "This is a great pick up!"

The Los Angeles Dodgers have come to an agreement with J.D. Martinez on a one-year, $10 million deal. He'll be reunited with his former Boston Red Sox teammate Mookie Betts.

The market for Martinez wasn't huge. There were rumors that Boston would like to re-sign him, but they're too late. He'll be added to a long list of free agents who the Red Sox have been unable to sign in recent years.

It's a great deal for the LA Dodgers. They're paying Martinez $1 million less than what Joey Gallo just received as he signed with the Minnesota Twins on Friday.

Martinez faced his first full season as the designated hitter and will likely stay that way as he transitions to LA. He'll occasionally help in the outfield, but the team is full of versatile players.

Fans can't get over how cheap the LA Dodgers got J.D. Martinez. He's coming off a .274/.341/.448 season with 16 home runs. It's not like he struggled last season.

They couldn't be happier with the signing. The team needed a DH, and they didn't break the bank to get one. It's also a short deal, so the team isn't tied to him long-term if it doesn't work out.

J.D. Martinez will be reunited with his old hitting coach

J.D. Martinez has a huge amount of praise for Robert Van Scoyoc, who's the LA Dodgers hitting coach. He worked with Martinez in 2013 and 2014 to help develop his swing.

Martinez would go on to have monster seasons at the plate after his work with Van Scoyoc. In his first season with the Detroit Tigers in 2014, he would go on to raise his batting average from .250 to .415. The next season, he took off, hitting 38 home runs and getting selected for his first All-Star game.

2018 was his best year yet. As a member of the Boston Red Sox, he went on to lead the league in RBIs (130) and total bases (358). Martinez also went on to win the Hank Aaron Award.

As he re-emerges with his old hitting coach, we should expect a better J.D. Martinez in 2023. If he can bounce back to the player he was in 2018, the Dodgers could have got a steal in free agency.

