With the addition of Carlos Rodon to their pitching staff, the New York Yankees boast one of the American League's best rotations. The Bronx Bombers are stacked with pitching talent. Rodon will join Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino, and Frankie Montas.

New York finished the season with a 99-63 record and in first place in the American League East. After a strong start to the year, the team staggered into the playoffs, eventually losing out to the Houston Astros. Brian Cashman and Hal Steinbrenner have added vital pieces to the pitching staff to ensure the club can make a push a World Series.

MLB Network host Jeff Joyce was the latest to add his opinion on the upgraded rotation.

"It's hard to argue that the Yankees don't have the best rotation in the A.L."

While the Houston Astros are still the team to beat in the AL, the Yankees have talent, experience and depth in their rotation.

"INSTANT REACTION Carlos Rodon to the Bronx. The #Yankees are going ALL-IN." - MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM

All-Stars Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes will return next season ready to lead the lineup. The club's latest signing, Carlos Rodon, was also a part of the 2022 All-Star game. Veteran Luis Severino is a two-time All-Star. Frankie Montas is a highly touted up-and-comer who will round out the lineup.

Gerrit Cole will be called on to lead the lineup. Cole is a five-time All-Star and a two-time All-MLB First Team selection. He is one of the highest-paid pitchers in the MLB and has proven his ability to pitch under pressure.

The New York Yankees ranked third last year in ERA, hits, and runs allowed

Nestor Cortes meets with teammates on the mound against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium

The addition of two-time All-Star Carlos Rodon will add depth and experience to an already talented roster. Rodon finished with a 14-8 record and a meager 2.88 ERA with the San Francisco Giants last season.

Fan favorite Nestor Cortes had a breakout season in 2022. His 12-4 record and 2.44 ERA were a career best. Cortes also had an impressive 0.92 WHIP and averaged over one strikeout per inning.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks A starting pitching rotation can’t get much better than this A starting pitching rotation can’t get much better than this https://t.co/OoNpUdCjj7

"A starting pitching rotation can’t get much better than this" - Talkin' Yanks

Overall, the organization has improved on a rotation that ranked third in the MLB in ERA (3.30), runs (567) and hits allowed (1177).

The Yankees are spoiled for choice when it comes to starters. Clarke Schmidt, Jonathan Loasiga, and Domingo German can all be called on if required. If the offense does its job, expect this team to reach another ALCS, and maybe go a step further this time.

