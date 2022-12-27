The New York Yankees made a strong push to acquire Carlos Rodon at the trade deadline this past year, hoping the All-Star left-hander would help the team make a strong postseason run by slicing through American League lineups with a fastball and slider combination. They had their man, though it took a little longer than anticipated.

The 30-year-old left-hander Carlos Rodon received his moment in the Bronx spotlight when the team officially announced a six-year contract with him, just one day after Aaron Judge was named the 16th captain in Yankees history.

A source claims Rodon's contract is worth $162 million and contains a complete no-trade provision.

Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch Carlos Rodón puts on his No. 55 #Yankees jersey for the first time: Carlos Rodón puts on his No. 55 #Yankees jersey for the first time: https://t.co/23KixnHibt

As Rodon found a seat in the press conference room at Yankee Stadium, it might have taken some time for fans used to watching him on the mound with his distinctive beard to recognize their new hero. Carlos Rodon claims he hasn't had a clean shave in almost a decade, but as soon as he signed the deal, he went in search of a razor, and on Thursday morning, he groomed himself.

"Rodón is ready." - Yankees

Carlos Rodon is all set to get accustomed to the playing style of the Yankees

The Chicago White Sox selected Carlos Rodon as the third overall choice in the 2014 draft, but he struggled with injuries early in his career and eventually underwent Tommy John surgery.

Despite the White Sox being cautious with him late in the season, he returned to excellent form in 2021, recording a 2.37 ERA across 24 starts. Over the last two months of the season, he never threw more than five innings.

Rondon had a 2.88 ERA and 237 strikeouts in 178 innings for the Giants last year. He also led the league among qualified pitchers with 12 strikeouts per nine innings and a 2.25 FIP.

"Just putting on these pinstripes is something special." - Yankees

Rodon later admitted how important the Aaron Judge deal was for him to sign with the Yanks. Rodon owes his signature with the Yankees' unit to Judge.

"[Aaron Judge's return] had an impact on me coming to play for the New York Yankees, for sure. - says Carlos Rodon on a podcast" - MLBNetworkRadio

Since then, Rodon has long been an admirer of the ace slugger and considers him his most competitive opponent.

