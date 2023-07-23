Carlos Rodon, the New York Yankees pitcher, pitched only 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday, allowing four hits and six earned runs. Some Yankees fans booed him as he walked off the field. Rodon defiantly blew them a kiss in response, a gesture captured on camera by the broadcast crew.

Similar to their counterparts from 28 years ago, the New York Yankees of 2023 find themselves in a difficult situation.

The 1995 Yankees season was a struggle, and they were criticized for their underwhelming play. Like Jack McDowell, Carlos Rodon was a much-anticipated off-season addition with high expectations for ending the team's championship drought.

Like Jack McDowell's in 1995, Carlos Rodon's addition was meant to be a turning point that would put an end to a championship drought.

"McDowell had waved a middle-finger salute at the booing home crowd, ratcheting the anger"

To remove McDowell and bring in Joe Ausanio, Buck Showalter arrived. McDowell was pelted with boos from Yankees supporters as he made his way toward the dugout. Then McDowell extended his middle finger toward the audience. More boos began to pour down on him as he finally entered the dugout following this incident.

On the one hand, it makes sense why he made this motion toward the spectators at Yankee Stadium. It is never a good thing to get booed, but an athlete must know how to handle it.

McDowell received a $5,000 fine despite his regret over giving the middle finger.

In the present, the Yankees of 2023 are battling a sense of urgency to save their season. The comparisons between the two eras show how the pressure on players and management is amplified by the megaphones of social media and nonstop cable shows.

Whether the Yankees can make a turnaround like they did in 1995 is the question at hand.

The Yankees finished 1995 with an impressive 26-7 record thanks to outstanding pitching performances in those final games.

Carlos Rodon, Luis Severino, Nestor Cortes, and ace Gerrit Cole will be tasked with helping the team overcome its current obstacle.

The Yankees' fortunes could change if they can duplicate the late-season run of their 1995 counterparts. The Yankees of 2023 are also struggling mightily with their offense, which has now become a major problem.

As Bernie Williams, Ruben Sierra, Don Mattingly, and Wade Boggs did in 1995, the team needs to discover a way to unleash their power at the plate.

With 162 games left, Brian Cashman and Hal Steinbrenner still have time to make crucial deadline purchases, similar to the game-changing addition of David Cone in 1995.

Because, as history has shown, a lot can change in a baseball season, the Yankees have the opportunity to reclaim their magic with tenacity, grit, and a resurgence of their true potential.

History of Players Flipping Fingers in MLB

Justin Verlander

Between Justin Verlander's recent World Series gesture and Jack McDowell's infamous salute to Yankees fans, the middle finger has been at the center of some iconic moments in Major League Baseball's (MLB) history.

Former Cy Young Award winner Jack McDowell had a turbulent season with the Yankees in the 1990s. He shockingly saluted Yankees supporters in annoyance after a difficult outing against the White Sox, marking a rare and contentious display of emotion on the field.

In the year 2022, MLB star Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros encountered a comparable circumstance while playing in the World Series. When Verlander gave the fervent Phillies fans a middle finger upon arrival at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, it sparked reactions and discussions among both the public and the media.

Unquestionably, the middle finger gesture has cemented its place in MLB history. It serves as a reminder of the pressure and emotions that are associated with the game and that such displays are uncommon.

