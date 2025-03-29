  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley drops 2-word reaction to Jack Leiter’s below-the-belt hit, Garrett Crochet's spouse joins the banter

Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley drops 2-word reaction to Jack Leiter’s below-the-belt hit, Garrett Crochet's spouse joins the banter

By Karan Tyagi
Modified Mar 29, 2025 07:17 GMT
Carlos Rodon
Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley reacts to Jack Leiter's funny incident from Friday (Image Source: MLB.com and Instagram/ @ashleyrodon)

Carlos Rodon's wife, Ashley, celebrated the Yankees ace's resounding pitching display on Opening Day that helped the Bombers kick off the 2025 season on a winning note. On Friday, she was also the unlikely candidate of a friendly banter with Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet's spouse, Rachel, which was directed towards a funny incident involving Rangers SP Jack Leiter in Arlington, TX.

Ad

Rangers and Red Sox squared off in game 2 of the four-game series in Globe Life Field on Friday. Jack Leiter started the game for the home team and was the recipient of a misdirected pop up throw by his teammate which lightly hit him in his groin area, as he came forward to catch the baseball.

As 'ooohs' reverberated inside the stadium, Red Sox opening day starter Garrett Crochet could visibly be observed controlling his laughter inside the away dugout as he saw the funny side of the incident. Ashley Rodon was quick to share her reaction to the video, and had a friendly back and forth with Rachel Crochet.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Take a look at the comments here:

"@rachelcrochet_ I’m crying 😂😂😂 "
"@ashleyrodon stop 💀💀😂😂 "
"@rachelcrochet_ 😂☠️😂 "
Screenshot of the comments from the Instagram post
Screenshot of the comments from the Instagram post

Take a look at the funny incident here:

Ad
Ad

The Rangers ended up winning game 2, 4-1 and levelled the series at 1-1 with two more games to be played on Saturday and Sunday. As for Carlos Rodon and the Yankees, they play game 2 of the three-game series against the Brewers on Saturday.

The Bombers reached the World Series last year but failed to claim the title. This year, they will not only look to defend their AL pennant but also hope to win the Fall Classic title for the first time since last claiming it in 2009.

Ad

Carlos Rodon's wife, Ashley's celebrations from Yankees' opening day win

Ashley enjoyed the opening day at Yankee Stadium thoroughly as her husband and Yankees ace, Carlos Rodon, registered his maiden win for the 2025 campaign. She shared some images from opening day in a social media post on Thursday.

"Starting the year off right! What an awesome opening day! Thanking God for another year of us watching Daddy Los do his thing 🤍⚾️🔥 "
Ad

Rodon will start his next game either in the series finale against the D-backs on April 3 or the series opener against the Pirates on April 4.

Quick Links

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी