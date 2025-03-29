Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley drops 2-word reaction to Jack Leiter’s below-the-belt hit, Garrett Crochet's spouse joins the banter

Carlos Rodon's wife, Ashley, celebrated the Yankees ace's resounding pitching display on Opening Day that helped the Bombers kick off the 2025 season on a winning note. On Friday, she was also the unlikely candidate of a friendly banter with Red Sox ace Garrett Crochet's spouse, Rachel, which was directed towards a funny incident involving Rangers SP Jack Leiter in Arlington, TX.

Rangers and Red Sox squared off in game 2 of the four-game series in Globe Life Field on Friday. Jack Leiter started the game for the home team and was the recipient of a misdirected pop up throw by his teammate which lightly hit him in his groin area, as he came forward to catch the baseball.

As 'ooohs' reverberated inside the stadium, Red Sox opening day starter Garrett Crochet could visibly be observed controlling his laughter inside the away dugout as he saw the funny side of the incident. Ashley Rodon was quick to share her reaction to the video, and had a friendly back and forth with Rachel Crochet.

Take a look at the comments here:

"@rachelcrochet_ I’m crying 😂😂😂 "

"@ashleyrodon stop 💀💀😂😂 "

"@rachelcrochet_ 😂☠️😂 "

Screenshot of the comments from the Instagram post

Take a look at the funny incident here:

The Rangers ended up winning game 2, 4-1 and levelled the series at 1-1 with two more games to be played on Saturday and Sunday. As for Carlos Rodon and the Yankees, they play game 2 of the three-game series against the Brewers on Saturday.

The Bombers reached the World Series last year but failed to claim the title. This year, they will not only look to defend their AL pennant but also hope to win the Fall Classic title for the first time since last claiming it in 2009.

Carlos Rodon's wife, Ashley's celebrations from Yankees' opening day win

Ashley enjoyed the opening day at Yankee Stadium thoroughly as her husband and Yankees ace, Carlos Rodon, registered his maiden win for the 2025 campaign. She shared some images from opening day in a social media post on Thursday.

"Starting the year off right! What an awesome opening day! Thanking God for another year of us watching Daddy Los do his thing 🤍⚾️🔥 "

Rodon will start his next game either in the series finale against the D-backs on April 3 or the series opener against the Pirates on April 4.

