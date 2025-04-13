Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley emotionally reflects on precious moments with daughter Willow 

New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon finished the 2024 regular season with a 16-9 record, posting a 3.96 ERA and 195 strikeouts. In what was his second season in the Bronx, Rodon played a key role in helping the Yankees win the AL East and make it all the way to the Fall Classic for the first time in the past decade and a half.

Cheering him every step of the way was his loving wife, Ashley, who is often spotted at Yankee Stadium whenever her husband is on the mound.

On Friday, Ashley shared a snap featuring her daughter, Willow, who adorably snuck into her bedroom at night. Via her caption, Ashley emotionally reflected on how she was trying to 'soak up' all the precious moments while she still could.

"One day she won't sneak into my room anymore 🥺 soaking up the moments," Rodon captioned her Instagram story

Screenshot of Ashley Rodon's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@ashleyrodon IG Stories)

Carlos and Ashley Rodon married in January 2018, and three years later, they welcomed their first child, Willow. The couple also share, sons named Bo and Silo, born in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley pens heartfelt tribute as her husband completes 10 years in the big leagues

Making his debut in April 2015 for the Chicago White Sox, two-time All-Star Carlos Rodon has come a long way. On Thursday, Ashley penned a heartfelt tribute to her husband as he completed 10 years at the highest level of baseball.

"Here we are, officially hit your 10 year. I am so proud of you. This game is not for the weak," she wrote." You have shown time and time again how you will never give up. Your fight to evolve and remain fully committed, while never neglecting to make home a priority is unmatched. Our kids are so blessed to have you to model their life after.

"Whether that is sports or never giving up on what they love. God has given us so much to be thankful for, and to that we owe it all to the big man upstairs. Happy 10 year @carlos_rodon55 !!!! Cheers to another year watching you do what you love 🤍 The best is a yet to come and there’s so much left to do. 👏🏻"

As the Yankees aim to make up for the disappointing end to 2024 and finally win a World Series title, fans will hope Carlos Rodon can perform at his best in 2025.

