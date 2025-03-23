Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley gets real about the 'dreaded' side of baseball life ahead of Yankees' Opening Day

New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon had a decent 2024 season, finishing with a 16-9 record, along with a 3.96 ERA and 195 total strikeouts. The 32-year-old is the scheduled Opening Day starter for the Yankees when they take on the Milwaukee Brewers at home.

Though the ace and his family will no doubt be looking forward to the return of MLB, Carlos Rodon's wife, Ashley, shed some light on the 'dreaded' side of baseball life on Saturday.

The Rodon family, who reportedly spent their offseason months in Miami, shifted back to New York ahead of the season opener. Shortly after landing in the Big Apple, Ashley Rodon took to Instagram to talk about the tedious process:

"The dreaded flight and move is complete 🤍 Time for some baseball!" Ashley Rodon captioned one of her Instagram stories

"Three kids... two cats 😂 People definitely were concerned for my well being this time 😅😂," Ashley Rodon added

Screenshots of Ashley Rodon's Instagram stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@ashleyrodon IG Stories)

Carlos and Ashley reportedly first met in 2014 in North Carolina, just after Carlos was drafted by the Chicago White Sox. The pair went on to date for four years before tying the knot in Costa Rica in January 2018.

Carlos Rodon and wife Ashley's foundation announces partnership with Bundle of Joy fund

Having encountered issues with fertility when growing their own family, two-time All-Star Carlos Rodon and his better half, Ashley, do their best to provide monetary and emotional support to other families in similar situations, via their non-profit foundation, 'The Carlos Rodon Foundation'.

On February 26, Carlos Rodon's foundation announced its plans to collaborate with another like-minded organization, known as the 'Bundle of Joy Fund'.

"We are beyond excited and incredibly grateful to announce our partnership with @bundleofjoyfund to give Willow Grants to families who have experienced the heartbreak of miscarriage. 💙 These grants are available for residents of North & South Carolina. We are thrilled to be part of helping more families reach their dream."

In the post, the two foundations announce their plans to offer Willow Grants to families who have tragically suffered a miscarriage.

The Willow Grant is named after Carlos and Ashley Rodon's daughter, who the couple welcomed in 2019. The couple also have two other kids, sons named Bo and Silo, who were born in 2021 and 2023 respectively.

