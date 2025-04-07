Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley gives sneak peek of son Silo's 2nd birthday celebration, pens message for absent Yankees dad

New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon’s wife, Ashley, shared glimpses from their son, Silo’s birthday celebration on Sunday. The couple have three children, with Silo being the youngest, born in April 2023.

However, Rodon was not present during the celebration, as the Yankees, after wrapping up their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates, are headed to Comerica Park to face the Detroit Tigers on Monday.

Despite his absence, the rest of the Rodon family celebrated the joyous occasion. Ashley expressed their feelings to her 11.2K Instagram followers, posting an image with the caption:

"We're definitely missing daddy, but making the best of it!"

Ashley IG (Credits: Instagram/@ashleyrodon)

The snapshot captured an adorable moment featuring Carlos and Ashley Rodon’s three children at home. Their eldest daughter, Willow, wore a pink top. Sitting next to her is Bo, dressed in a light brown hoodie paired with matching pants.

The birthday boy, Silo, was seated beside his brother wearing an “I love Dad” T-shirt that also featured the Yankees logo within the lettering. In the background, two balloons are visible, one with “Happy Birthday” written on it and another shaped like the No. 2, revealing Silo’s new age.

Ashley also posted a video of Silo playing and wished him a happy birthday with the caption:

“The most fitting birthday post I could ever come up with. Our strong-willed, energetic, funny baby is officially two. 🤪🤍 We love you Si!”

Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley marks 2025 opening day with heartfelt family moments

On March 27, the New York Yankees entered the 2025 season facing the Milwaukee Brewers. Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon’s wife, Ashley, celebrated the occasion by sharing a few heartwarming pictures on Instagram, captioned:

“Starting the year off right! What an awesome opening day! Thanking God for another year of us watching Daddy Los do his thing 🤍⚾️🔥”

The images featured their daughter, Willow, wearing a jersey with her father’s No. 55 and “Daddy” written on it. Another photo showed Bo and Silo also supporting their father, dressed in Yankees-inspired outfits.

Carlos Rodon is set to start the first game of their three-game series against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Monday afternoon. The game was moved from a 6:40 p.m. ET start to 3:10 p.m. ET after rain and snow predictions.

Fans can catch the action live on FanDuel Sports, while Fubo (free trial) and Amazon Prime Video will provide streaming options.

