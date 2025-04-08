Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley pens heartfelt tribute to Yankees RHP capturing beauty of their life together

New York Yankees ace Carlos Rodon has built quite a life both on and off the field. Rodon has been married to his wife, Ashley, since January 2018. The couple share three kids: Willow, Bo and Silo.

On Monday, Ashley posted a candid photo of their children cuddled in bed, wrapped in blankets, and the comfort of each other’s presence

"Low quality photo… High quality memory," she captioned it. "Forever thankful my husband has given me a life I get to be with them."

Ashley's words were filled with gratitude. It's not about the wins or strikeouts, the accolades or contracts — it’s about bedtime routines, brushed teeth, cozy pyjamas, and the safety of family, which makes life a complete circle, according to Carlos Rodon.

Ashley's Instagram story

Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley celebrates birthday of their youngest child

Carlos Rodon's third child Silo turned two a couple of days ago as Ashley posted a hilarious clip of Silo from the morning breakfast. In the video, Silo is seen playing with food stuff, throwing it around and getting into his playfulness.

Ashley called it a perfect video to mark Silo's birthday.

"The most fitting birthday post I could ever come up with. Our strong-willed, energetic, funny baby is officially two. 🤪🤍 We love you Si!" Ashley wrote in the caption.

Two years ago, the couple welcomed Silo. who weighed 8 lbs., 10 oz, in Apr. 2023.

"So we've had a big, little secret. Today we took home our sweet baby Silo," she captioned. "With so much going on this past year we decided to enjoy this pregnancy with our family. What a special little boy we have been blessed with. God knows what we need 🤍 He definitely was one for dramatics, but all is well now and he’s home with us. The best Easter! One we won’t forget 🤍 Silo Antonio Rodón 8lbs 10oz."

On the baseball front, Rodon is coming off a rough outing against the Detroit Tigers on Monday. He allowed six runs, five earned runs on four hits and three walks and eight strikeouts in six innings. The Tigers won the game 6-2.

Overall, this season, Rodon has started three games, going 1-2 and posting a 5.19 ERA along with 1.15 WHIP AND 20 strikeouts across 17.1 innings.

With the likes of Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil sidelined for a long time, Carlos Rodon has the extra responsibility of carrying the Yankees from the mound.

