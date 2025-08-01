  • home icon
  Carlos Rodon's wife, Ashley, shows off "proud parent moment" as daughter, Willow, and son, Bo, abide by set rules

Carlos Rodon’s wife, Ashley, shows off “proud parent moment” as daughter, Willow, and son, Bo, abide by set rules

By Krutik Jain
Modified Aug 01, 2025 11:00 GMT
MLB: All Star-Red Carpet Show - Source: Imagn
Carlos Rodon’s wife Ashley shows off “proud parent moment” as daughter Willow and son Bo abide by set rules - Source: Imagn

Like every parent, Carlos Rodon and Ashley appreciate and feel proud when their children abide by rules. Something similar happened with New York Yankees starting pitcher's daughter, Willow, and son Bo.

On Thursday, Ashley posted a snapshot of her phone's lockscreen, which captured an email notification from a school staff member, Danielle Leston, highlighting a small but significant incident during early pickup. The message read:

"Hi Ashley, I hope you're doing well. At early pickup today, Willow and Bo asked about dye-free ice pops and said they weren't allowed to have food dye. I just wanted to check in with..."
It was a "proud parent" moment for Ashley, who shared the screenshot with her followers, writing:

"😂💀 proud parent moment."
Ashley's Instagram story

The incident showcased Carlos Rodon and Ashley's parenting and the values they’ve instilled in their children, Willow and Bo, at a young age.

Carlos Rodon and Ashley expand parenthood access through heartfelt "Willow Grant" initiative

Last year, Carlos Rodon and Ashley instituted Willow Grant, named after their firstborn daughter, Willow, to benefit those families aspiring to become parents.

The couple visited Kindbody clinic, where they were inspired by the incredible team of professionals working to help families grow. The couple posted about their experience on social media. Rodon wrote:

"Ashley and I loved visiting a @kindbody clinic and meeting the incredible team helping families grow. I know the importance of having a great team.
"For that reason, we’re honored to offer Willow Grants as an option to eligible patients on the path to parenthood. Infertility is hard enough, and we believe finances shouldn’t be the barrier."
Applications for the Willow Grant are now open, with Carlos encouraging those in need to apply via the link in their bio.

The Willow Grant was founded after Carlos Rodon and Ashley went through their own troubles to become parents. They sought help from medical professionals and even set an IVF appointment before the couple realized that Ashley was pregnant with Willow.

Although they conceived naturally, their experience left them with a goal to help other families in terms of financial assistance, given that IVF treatments are expensive.

