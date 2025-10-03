Carlos Rodon’s wife hilariously compares pre-game meal with Cody Bellinger’s wife Chase Carter during Wild Card Series Game 3

The New York Yankees set up a riveting Game 3 against the Boston Red Sox after a 4-3 win in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card series. During the series decider, several Yankees wives enjoyed the action at Yankee Stadium.All-Star pitcher Carlos Rodon's wife, Ashley, and his Yankees teammate Cody Bellinger's wife, Chase Carter, enjoyed Game 3 from the stands. In an Instagram story on Thursday, Ashley hilariously compared their pre-game meals.A clip shared by Ashley showed the Yankees ace's wife eating chocolate pastry and glazed donut while Chase had a salad bowl in front of her.&quot;@lilbabycheezus Pre-game meal vs mine,&quot; Ashley captioned her story.(Image source - Instagram)Carlos Rodon pitched six strong innings, allowing four hits and three earned runs with six strikeouts in the crucial 4-3 win on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Cody Bellinger went 1-for-4 on Thursday, driving in a run for the team in the fourth inning as the Yankees registered a 4-0 shutout win to punch their ticket to the ALDS against AL East winners the Toronto Blue Jays.Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley acknowledged stellar regular season for Yankees aceThe Yankees pitching staff received a massive blow after Gerrit Cole underwent a season-ending surgery after Spring Training. However, Carlos Rodon stepped up in his absence, forming a strong starting partnership with offseason signing Max Fried.While the Yankees failed to take advantage of Fried's strong start in Game 1 of the ALWS, Rodon's outing led to a win in Game 2 against the Red Sox. Ahead of the best-of-three series, the Yankees ace's wife acknowledged his regular-season dominance.Ashley shared an Instagram post with Rodon's picture, captioning it:&quot;My superhero. Next stop, October baseball.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRodon will have to replicate his regular-season heroics in the division series against the Blue Jays, who have had the Yankees' number this year.