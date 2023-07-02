Carlos Rodón is a name that has been making waves in the world of baseball lately. The 28-year-old left-handed pitcher has been in the game for a few years now, but it wasn't until recently that he started to make a name for himself as one of the top pitchers in MLB.

From battling mental health issues to establishing himself as one of the best pitchers in the game, Carlos Rodón's story is one of perseverance, determination, and triumph.

Carlos Rodón, born in 1992 in Miami, Florida, is an accomplished American professional baseball pitcher. Currently, he is a member of the New York Yankees in Major League Baseball (MLB). Rodón's journey began at North Carolina State University, where he excelled in college baseball for three years.

In 2014, he was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the first round of the MLB draft. Rodón's ascent within the White Sox organization was swift, leading to his MLB debut in 2015.

Carlos Rodón hit the rock bottom

Carlos Rodón's journey to the top was not without struggles. In 2017, Carlos Rodón was diagnosed with anxiety and depression, which led to a difficult period in his life both on and off the field. Carlos Rodón struggled with his mental health and found it difficult to perform at his best on the mound. He was sent down to the minor leagues and had to work hard to regain his confidence and mental strength.

Despite these setbacks, Carlos Rodón never gave up. He continued to work hard and seek help for his mental health struggles, and slowly but surely, he started to see improvement. In 2018, Carlos Rodón returned to the White Sox and had a solid season, posting a 6-8 record with a 4.18 ERA.

Carlos Rodón back in his form

It wasn't until the 2021 season that Carlos Rodón truly established himself as one of the top pitchers in the game. He started the season with a bang, throwing a no-hitter against the Cleveland Indians in April.

Carlos Rodón followed that up with another dominant performance in May, striking out 12 batters in a win over the Minnesota Twins. By the end of May, Carlos Rodón had a 5-2 record with a 1.98 ERA and was quickly becoming one of the most talked-about pitchers in the league.

Carlos Rodón's success on the mound is a testament to his hard work and determination. He never let his mental health struggles define him or hold him back from achieving his dreams.

Instead, Carlos Rodón sought help and worked tirelessly to overcome his challenges. Today, Carlos Rodón is not only one of the top pitchers in MLB but also an inspiration to anyone who has struggled with mental health issues.

