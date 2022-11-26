Carlos Rodon Stats: A look at the star pitcher's 2022 season

In 2022, Carlos Rodon's first year with the San Francisco Giants, he had a season that set records. Earlier in the previous year, Rodón had spent his entire career with the Chicago White Sox as a reliable mid-rotation starter, and after overcoming injury issues, he had a standout 2021 campaign.

Carlos Rodon signed with the Giants in the offseason to a two-year, $44 million deal with an opt-out clause following the 2022 campaign. Being as powerful as he was this season, he is prepared to enter the market and make money. He stands out when compared to a number of recent free agents who have committed to deals worth more than $100 million.

Jeff Young @BaseballJeff1 Carlos Rodón’s stats and MLB ranks among qualified starters in 2022



ERA - 2.88 (12th)

FIP - 2.25 (1st)

fWAR - 6.2 (2nd)

K/9 - 11.98 (1st)

SO/W - 4.56 (13th)



In 178 innings thrown this season, Rodón had 237 strikeouts and a 2.88 ERA. He was chosen to play in the All-Star Game for the second time in his career and is expected to place among the top five candidates for the National League Cy Young Award.

Carlos Rodon was third in this year's strikeout total (124) and led the National League pitchers in fWAR (3.7) and FIP (2.14) for the majority of the season. In a regular-season game against the Padres, he threw a full game while striking out 12 batters, bringing his ERA after 17 starts down to 2.70.

What's the current situation of Carlos Rodon

On Sunday, Carlos Rodon decided against exercising the $22.5 million contract option in order to stay with the San Francisco Giants. He spent the first seven years of his career with the Chicago White Sox before agreeing to a two-year, $44 million deal with the San Francisco Giants this past offseason. He was one of the top free-agent acquisitions of 2022.

As a stand-in for reliever Josh Hader, Rodón was chosen for his second consecutive All-Star game, although he did not pitch. He had a 14-8 record, 2.88 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, and 237 strikeouts in 31 starts last season.

MLBExecutiveBurner @HotStoveintel Carlos Rodón Projected Contract



5 Yrs $145M



3-$100M



OPT OUT



'26 $22.5M Player Option

'27 $22.5M Player Option



Add'l $5M Escalators ($2.5M Per Yr on the Player Options)...



There are reasons to doubt the Giants' desire to seek a long-term agreement with Rodón. A pitcher with the Giants has not yet signed a deal worth more than $50 million or lasting more than three years.

Based on free agents with comparable track records, Carlos Rodon will probably receive a contract with a nine-figure guarantee after his record-breaking season, but the Giants haven't demonstrated a willingness to spend that much money under Zaidi.

