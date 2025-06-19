Carlos Rodon, Walker Buehler, and Jake Burger’s wives send sweet messages to Garrett Crochet and wife Rachel after pregnancy announcement

In spite of the roller coaster season that the Red Sox are having, ace Garrett Crochet has been a sturdy force on the mound. The lanky fireballer has been quietly compiling an All-Star caliber season with his new squad.

Away from the field, the 25-year-old keeps on winning as he and wife Rachel recently announced throught a video that they are expecting their first child together. With the positive news in hand, wives of several MLB stars including Carlos Rodon's spouse Ashley, Walker Buehler's better half McKenzie, and Jake Burger's partner Ashlyn all sent their well wishes to the couple.

Wives of MLB stars sent their congratulations to the Garrett and Rachel (rachelcrochet_)/Instagram)

The well-wishers are actually well-bonded given that their husbands either used to be teammates or are currently in the same squad. Garrett Crochet, Rodon, and Burger all used to play for the Chicago White Sox. Buehler, meanwhile, currently shares the clubhouse and is in the same starting rotation with Crochet in Boston.

Garrett and Rachel have been engaged since February 2021. The pair got married at the Superstition Mountains within the confines of Phoenix, Arizona in December 2021.

Garrett Crochet joins Pedro Martinez for Red Sox pitching record

With his brilliant outing on the road against the Mariners on Wednesday afternoon, Garrett Crochet cemented himself in the Red Sox' history books in the first season of asking.

Per baseball statistician Sarah Langs and Brent Maguire, the lefty ace just became the second hurler in team history to tally 125 strikeouts and allow less than 30 runs in their first 16 starts of the season. The feat was only previously done by Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez during the 1999 and 2000 seasons.

Crochet tossed six innings of one-run ball on six base hits with no walks and eight strikeouts. He has now recorded a 7-4 card with a 2.20 ERA and currently lead the majors in strikeouts with 125. His next projected start will be against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim on June 25.

Per Baseball Savant, Garrett Crochet has reached the 99th percentile in pitching run value, 96th percentile in fastball run value, and 97th percentile in breaking run run value this year.

A key to his high strikeout percentage is the mix-up of his pitches as he has decreased his four seam usage from 53.6% in 2024 to 41.9% at the time of writing. He has substituted this with a sinker that made up just 2.2% of all his pitches last season but is now sitting at 12.8% in terms of usage.

