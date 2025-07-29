Carlos Rodon and wife Ashley enjoy glamorous dinner date with Phillies' Trea Turner and spouse Kristen, putting MLB friendship on full display

Carlos Rodon earned the win in his latest start against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. But before the Phillies left town, he got together with his old friend Trea Turner for a special dinner night out.Joining Rodon and Turner along with their wives, Ashley Rodon and Kristen Turner, was former professional baseball player Brett Austin and wife, Chelsey. The six visited The Corner Store in SoHo, New York City, a classic American joint.Turner went for a light-shaded shirt with a cap while Kristen matched his style with a white top. Rodon and Austin color coded their way through black tees while Ashley wore a blue dress and Chelsey seemed to be wearing a black outfit.Kristen Turner's Instagram story featuring Trea, Ashley Rodon and husband Carlos and Brett Austin and his wife Chelsea (Source: Instagram @kristrn)The three players had been teammates at North Carolina State University. They were part of the 2014 MLB Draft, where Rodon and Austin were drafted 3rd and 108th overall, respectively, by the Chicago White Sox. Turner was drafted 13th overall by the San Diego Padres.While Rodon and Turner continued to ply their trade in the big leagues, Austin took an early retirement from the field. As an alumnus, he joined the NC State Wolfpack's coaching team in August of 2021.Despite the distance between the trio, they have stuck together and so have their families. This is not the first time they have met on an occasion. In 2022, the three couples got together to celebrate fellow Wolfpack alum, Luke Anthony Voiron. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCarlos Rodon foils Trea Turner and the PhilliesIn 2022, Rodon and Turner faced off for the first time as members of rival teams — the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers. In three games where they squared off, the former Dodgers hitter went 2-for-9 at the plate against the starter with three strikeouts.In Sunday's matchup, former college roommates Carlos Rodón and Trea Turner faced off once again. Leading off in the first inning, Turner struck out on three pitches. A fly out and a grounder followed to go 0-for-3 against his friend.Despite earning three home runs, Rodon earned the win as the Yankees' offense chased Phillies ace Zack Wheeler out of the game with four runs. It was his 11th win of the season after earning All-Star honors last month.