"Carpenter deserves to play more" "An offensive juggernaut" - New York Yankees fans thrilled with blowout victory over Cleveland Guardians

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians played the first of a doubleheader this afternoon. This was a makeup game after last night's contest was rained out.

The New York Yankees bats exploded for 13 runs as they improved their MLB-best record to 57-21. Gerrit Cole earned his seventh win of the season and improved his ERA to 2.99 on the season.

Matt Carpenter had a great day at the plate, going 3-for-5 with two home runs. He may be hitting his way into the starting lineup more often.

Andujar and Gonzalez should be in a platoon situation in LF

The Yankees offense is the best in baseball. A true juggernaut.

Top Players:



Matt Carpenter: 3-4, 2 HR, 4 RBI



Gleyber Torres: 3-4, 3 RBI



Gerrit Cole: W, 6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 6 K New York Yankees @Yankees



An offensive juggernaut in game 1 of the doubleheader. Gerrit Cole pitched well, and a big day from the offense gets the Yankees an easy win.

The Yankees are proving once again that they can win in many different ways. One night, the pitching steps up, and the next, the offense explodes for 11 runs. It's safe to say the Yankees are the most complete team in baseball.

7/2/22: New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians Game 1 highlights

New York Yankees v Cleveland Guardians - Game One

The game got off to a somewhat shaky start for the Yankees as the Guardians blasted two home runs in the second inning.

Josh Naylor and Franmil Reyes go back-to-back off Gerrit Cole!

"Josh Naylor and Franmil Reyes go back-to-back off Gerrit Cole!"-Talkin' Baseball

As it seems the Yankees have done all season, the team battled back to take the lead. D.J. LeMahieu got the Yankees' comeback started with a solo home run in the third inning.

DJ LeMahieu - New York Yankees (8)

"DJ LeMahieu - New York Yankees (8)" - MLB HR Videos

Miguel Andujar then delivered with an RBI single to tie the game up at 2-2. Aaron Hicks later drove in two with a single to right field to give the Yankees a 4-2 lead.

The Yankees maintained their 4-2 lead going into the sixth inning before Matt Carpenter extended the lead with a two-run homer.

THE CARPENTER MAGIC CONTINUES, HE GOES DEEP 6-2 YANKS

"THE CARPENTER MAGIC CONTINUES, HE GOES DEEP 6-2 YANKS" - Talkin' Yanks

Gleyber Torres continued his stellar play in 2022 with a two-run single to extend the lead to 8-2.

The Yankees would add five more runs after this to win by a score of 13-4. One of those runs came off Matt Carpenter's bat. This was his second home run of the day.

Matt Carpenter - New York Yankees (8)

Matt Carpenter - New York Yankees (8) https://t.co/5FYEdox2SL

"Matt Carpenter - New York Yankees (8)" - MLB HR Videos

The Yankees and Guardians will face off in Game 2 of the doubleheader tonight with the first pitch scheduled for 6:10 p.m. EDT.

