"Castillo, Robertson, Benintendi that needs to be the Yankees deadline" "Gallo needs to stay" - New York Yankees fans speculate a myriad of scenarios for the 2022 MLB trade deadline

There's no doubt that the New York Yankees have been the best regular season team this year. The bigger question, however, is how far could they go?
The Yankees are currently atop the baseball world with a 61-25 record. Nonetheless, this doesn't exclude them from being embroiled in trade rumors.
The Bombers are still seeking to improve their team despite being dominant all-season long. Fans, of course, have their own wish lists.
One player who has been heavily linked with the franchise is the Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi.
The Royals are basically rebuilding this year and might look to trade away assets for prospects.
David Robertson is also a name that has been floating around. The reliever made his debut with the New York Yankees in 2008, and he won a World Series title in the succeeding year.
He has bounced around teams after spending seven years with the Yankees, including a return trip to the Bronx for the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
The 37-year-old is currently a Chicago Cub. However, given the recent injury setbacks to the Yankees' bullpen, Robertson will be a useful asset for the team as he's a seasoned playoff veteran.
Another big name that is on the trade block is Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Castillo. The fireballer has a 2.92 ERA through 12 starts, but his 3-4 record doesn't give justice to his excellence this season.
Castillo will come at a hefty cost if and when the New York Yankees decide to trade him. However, the stability he will provide in an already hot rotation is one to look out for.
New York Yankees fans discuss probable trade acquisitions and departures
Joey Gallo's stay with the New York Yankees continues to be polarizing after almost a year.
It's been a hot topic among Yankee fans as the former two-time All-Star has struggled all season. The 28-year-old is batting just .166 this year.
It has been a disastrous year for Gallo, and if he doesn't step up, the Yankees have all the options.
Another notable name that is being linked with the New York Yankees is David Peralta.
The Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder could be a contingency plan just in case the Benintendi deal falls through. The former Silver Slugger has smashed 11 home runs with 37 RBIs this season.
Michael A. Taylor, a teammate of Benintendi in Kansas City, was also recently rumored to be a target for the Yankees. The former World Series champion with the Nationals will bring defensive stability to the team's outfield.