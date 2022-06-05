"Joey Gallo isn't going to be allowed to stay" - New York Yankees beat reporter sheds light on Miguel Andujar trade request and Joey Gallo's future with the team

Despite the success that the New York Yankees currently have, there is a conundrum that the front office has to face: Joey Gallo or Miguel Andujar. The two-time All-Star and Gold Glove winner Gallo, who was acquired during last season's trade deadline day, has been abyssmal for the Yankees since joining from the Texas Rangers.

Joey Gallo is carrying a .173/.276/.301 slash line with an OPS of .577 with five homers and seven RBIs in 133 at-bats. He has occupied the ninth batting slot in an, otherwise, superb Yankees battery lineup. The logic behind his signing is his patience at the plate and the power that he brings to the table. This season, however, it seems lost.

The 28-year-old was ultimately benched in the 13-0 thrashing of the Detroit Tigers by the Yankees and was replaced by Miguel Andujar on left field duties. Yankees beat reporter Sweeny Murti discussed the dynamics and situation of Gallo and Andujar at the club.

"Joey Gallo isn't going to be allowed to stay on scholarship if he doesn't begin to produce soon" @YankeesWFAN reports on Miguel Andújar's trade request and where Joey Gallo stands with the Yankees:" - @ Yankees Videos

Miguel Andujar has expressed his frustration with his ball club, despite producing during recent years. Gallo, meanwhile, remains on a pension that will approximately cost $10.3 million this season.

New York Yankees' Miguel Andujar requests for a trade

New York Yankees third baseman/left fielder Miguel Andujar

Frustration has set in for Miguel Andujar. The young Dominican has finally requested a trade away from the New York Yankees after being optioned to Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after the Bombers' win against the Detroit Tigers.

Andujar has kept yoyoing between the majors and Triple-A this year. He's been called up and assigned to Triple-A thrice and can only be afforded two more call-ups per MLB rules.

Héctor Gómez @hgomez27 SOURCE: Miguel Andujar told Aaron Boone last night that he doesn't want to be with the Yankees and wants to be traded. SOURCE: Miguel Andujar told Aaron Boone last night that he doesn't want to be with the Yankees and wants to be traded. https://t.co/3Ay4OqL89J

"SOURCE: Miguel Andujar told Aaron Boone last night that he doesn't want to be with the Yankees and wants to be traded." - @ Héctor Gómez

In Andujar's lone season with more than 100 regular season games played for the New York Yankees, he batted .297/.328/.527 with 27 homers and 92 RBIs. That was way back in his rookie campaign in 2018 wherein he finished as a runner-up to Shohei Ohtani for the American League Rookie of the Year nod.

It will be interesting to see how club skipper Aaron Boone handles this situation between his two players. If there's anything that he should be thankful for, it's that the Yankees are far ahead in their division, so incidents like this can be addressed either swiftly or put on the side for now.

