"Catch of the year" 'That's what Buxton does" - Minnesota Twins star Byron Buxton makes a spectacular catch to leave fans in disbelief

The Minnesota Twins traveled to Texas to face off against the Texas Rangers tonight.

The Twins entered the game with a 4.5 game lead in the AL Central over the Cleveland Guardians. The Rangers entered play with a record of 37-43, which is good enough for third place in the AL West.

During the game, Minnesota Twins superstar Byron Buxton made an incredible catch in left-center field.

What a catch by Buxton! To be able to see the ball when another player is running by and the fact that it was up next to the wall is extraordinary!

This might be the best catch of the year so far.

Buxton is a former Platinum Glove winner, and it is really no surprise to see a play like this. Buxton is arguably the best defensive outfielder in baseball.

It's amazing that the two outfielders did not collide with one another.

Overall, this was such a great play by the Twins superstar. Buxton's catch here shows how special of a player he truly is.

Minnesota Twins out to surprising lead in AL Central

Sonny Gray pitches during a Minnesota Twins v Texas Rangers game.

The Minnesota Twins have been one of the most surprising teams in all of baseball in 2022. Picked to finish a distant second in the AL Central behind the Chicago White Sox, the team has overachieved to start the season.

Going into tonight's contest against the Texas Rangers, the Twins' record sits at 47-38. The pitching staff has been perhaps the biggest surprise of the season. Starting pitchers Joe Ryan, Devin Smeltzer and Sonny Gray have led the pitching staff to a solid team ERA of 3.66.

Minnesota's offense has also been solid to start the season. Going into tonight, the team is averaging 4.54 runs per game, which ranks fourth in the American League.

The biggest surprise on the offensive side has been third baseman Luis Arraez. Entering tonight, Arraez is batting .354 with 4 home runs and 29 RBIs.

Overall, the Twins have been on a nice run to start the 2022 season, and it appears that the team is a legit contender in the American League.

