Cathy Tusiani cause of death: Yankees senior vice president's wife dies after tragic accident

Cathy Tusiani, the late wife of the New York Yankees senior vice president Michael Tusiani, died on Wednesday due to a storm-induced accident.

According to CBS News, reportedly four people were killed in separate natural events in New York, Pennsylvania and New Hampshire after heavy rain and powerful winds resulted in the uprooting of many trees in the New York Upstate.

Cathy was driving along the Route 128 state highway, near the hamlet of Armonk by the Connecticut border, when the incident happened. Winds of over 50 mph resulted in the falling of a tree that crashed into her car, resulting in her death.

She was only a mile away from home. Surviving her are her husband, Michael, and their two daughters.

The other two people died similarly in Pennsylvania. According to CBS Philadelphia, a person died in Aston after a tree fell on their car. Another, identified as Mary Baker, 82, by the police, died in Collegeville while in her car waiting at an intersection when a tree fell on it. She was taken to hospital in Phoenixville but didn't survive, per CBS News reports

Yankees mourn loss of Cathy Tusiani

Following the news of the Cathy's death, the Yankees expressed their sorrow in a heartfelt statement released on Thursday.

"Words cannot capture the devastating impact that is being felt within the Yankees family after the sudden and tragic loss of Cathy Tusiani.

"Cathy was beloved by our front office staffers, who were privileged to experience and bear witness to her kindness, intelligence, sense of humor, and great love for her husband, Michael, over the two-plus decades of dedicated service he has provided the Yankees organization and the Steinbrenner family.

"As we share in the pain and grief with Michael, daughters Alexa and Julia, and the entire Tusiani family, the Yankees stand with them to offer our complete support and unconditional love as we navigate this unimaginable loss."

The tree that fall on Cathy Tusiani's car has been cleared from the site, and people are engaged in citywide efforts to restore normalcy after the storm that hit the Upstate.

