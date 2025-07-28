  • home icon
  "CC Sabathia deserves your love" - Ichiro Suzuki gives huge shoutout to pinstripes and Derek Jeter with playful remark at Yankees ex-pitcher

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Jul 28, 2025 01:41 GMT
Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki achieved baseball immortality after being inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025. on Sunday. He was joined in Cooperstown by pitching stars CC Sabathia and Billy Wagner.

During his Hall of Fame speech, Ichiro Suzuki cracked several jokes, including a playful remark at fellow Cooperstown inductee and his former New York Yankees teammate CC Sabathia.

"Thank you New York Yankees. I know you guys are really here today for CC, but that's okay. He deserves your love," Ichiro said breaking Sabathia and Derek Jeter into laughter.
Suzuki joined the Yankees in 2012 after reportedly expressing his desire for the Bronx Bombers. He spent two and a half seasons with the AL East franchise, making his second postseason appearance and hitting his first home run in October during the 2012 season.

The Mariners icon shared the clubhouse with several iconic Yankees players during, including Sabathia and former Yankees captain and first-ballot Hall of Famer Derek Jeter. He also had a playful remark for the Miami Marlins, who signed him in 2015.

"Honestly, when you guys called to offer me a contract for 2015, I had never heard of your team," Ichiro said.

CC Sabathia hurls playful jab at Ichiro Suzuki

CC Sabathia, who spent the best years of his stellar MLB career with the Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians, winning the World Series in 2009 with the Bronx Bombers, also had a playful remark at Ichiro Suzuki winning the Rookie of the Year award in 2001.

"Thank you most of all to the great players sitting behind me," Sabathia said. "I am so proud and humbled to join you as a Hall of Famer, even Ichiro, who stole my Rookie of the Year Award in 2001."

Sabathia had a stellar rookie year with the Guardians, going 17-5 at the plate. However, Suzuki beat him to the AL Rookie of the Year title by racking up 27 first-place votes compared to Sabathia's one.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
