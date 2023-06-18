Kate Upton, the renowned model, and actress, is celebrating her 31st birthday. The wife of famous MLB player Justin Verlander took to Instagram to share her special day with her followers. In a post, she expressed her feelings with a simple yet meaningful caption: "Feeling 31."

Upton has become a household name in the world of fashion and entertainment, captivating audiences with her stunning looks and charismatic personality. Her successful career has spanned numerous magazine covers, high-profile runway shows, and notable acting roles.

Beyond her professional achievements, Upton has also been a supportive partner to her husband, Justin Verlander, a prominent pitcher in Major League Baseball.

Verlander, known for his remarkable skills on the field, has had an illustrious career, earning accolades and recognition as one of the sport's top athletes.

And here's how fans and celebrities celebrated her timeless beauty.

The beautiful love tale of Kate Upton and Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton, a power couple in both the sports and entertainment worlds, have shared a relationship that blossomed through their connections to baseball.

Their love story began on the set of a Major League Baseball 2K12 commercial, where Verlander, the ace pitcher for the Detroit Tigers at the time, found himself captivated by Upton's presence.

However, it was a comical mishap that led to their first interaction. Unbeknownst to Verlander, his microphone was on as he discussed with his friends the possibility of obtaining Upton's number.

Fortunately, fate intervened, and Verlander and Upton eventually found themselves together. In May 2016, they announced their engagement, showcasing Upton's stunning diamond ring at the Met Gala in New York City.

The following year, they tied the knot in a picturesque ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, just three days after Verlander's victorious World Series win with the Houston Astros.

Their love story continued to flourish as they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Genevieve, in 2018.

