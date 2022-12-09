Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson are the two elite shortstops left in free agency. Xander Bogaerts signed a monumental deal with the Padres, leaving the Red Sox in complete despair. The Boston Red Sox management is currently shorthanded and will have to act quickly if they still want to sign a shortstop before the 2023 season.

Chandler Rome @Chandler_Rome Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on an 11-year, $280 million contract, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN. A monster contract and the Padres, after missing Trea Turner and Aaron Judge, get the longtime Red Sox shortstop. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on an 11-year, $280 million contract, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN. A monster contract and the Padres, after missing Trea Turner and Aaron Judge, get the longtime Red Sox shortstop. You have to think the Red Sox will pivot to Carlos Correa, who is extremely close with Alex Cora. twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta… You have to think the Red Sox will pivot to Carlos Correa, who is extremely close with Alex Cora. twitter.com/jeffpassan/sta…

Carlos Correa, who became a free agent after rejecting a contract extension with the Minnesota Twins, might become a prime target for the Red Sox.

Bogaerts would be more than adequately replaced in Boston's infield by Correa. The 28-year-old played the 2022 season with the Twins after beginning his major-league career with the Houston Astros. Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who served as Houston's bench coach during their 2017 World Series title run, is another person with whom he enjoys a close friendship.

Can the Red Sox salvage their pride by signing Carlos Correa?

Carlos Correa will have no trouble finding suitors because he is one of the more well-known names in this year's free-agent class. The 28-year-old will have fierce competition for the Red Sox's attention, but the organization doesn't appear to be in the market to blow its budget.

Dansby Swanson, a free agent shortstop for the Atlanta Braves, may be a more affordable choice for the Red Sox. The 28-year-old is coming off a stellar year in which he won his first Gold Glove Award and went on to win the All-Star Game for the first time. To fill other roster gaps, Boston might consider giving him a brief contract with a high average yearly value.

Jordan Moore @iJordanMoore The only way I’m okay with letting Xander Bogaerts walk in free agency if I’m the Red Sox is if I give Rafael Devers a blank check to sign and bring in Carlos Correa.



Make it happen. The only way I’m okay with letting Xander Bogaerts walk in free agency if I’m the Red Sox is if I give Rafael Devers a blank check to sign and bring in Carlos Correa.Make it happen. https://t.co/rfm729PQsN

This offseason will be essential to defying that pattern for the Red Sox, who have finished last in the AL East twice in the previous three seasons.

Boston's management office would be smart to relax the budget restrictions in order to sign a star player this season. If they fail to strike a deal, they run the risk of disappointing a fanbase that is already agitated.

