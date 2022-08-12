"One of the most impressive single-game performances in the history of professional baseball. Period." St. Louis Cardinals prospect Chandler Redmond hits a home run cycle; the 2nd in history

On Wednesday night, St. Louis Cardinals prospect Chandler Redmond etched his name in baseball history. The second baseman achieved something that has only ever been accomplished one other time in the modern era. Redmond hit a home run cycle.

"What Chandler Redmond did last night for the Springfield Cardinals is one of the most impressive single-game performances in the history of professional baseball. Period." - Baseball America

Redmond hit four home runs, which was impressive enough, but during the game against the Amarillo Sod Poodles, he made history. He hit a solo home run, a two-run home run, a three-run home run, and a grand slam. This is known as a home run cycle.

The home run cycle is so extremely rare that most baseball fans were unaware of its definition.

Chandler Redmond joins Tyrone Horne in the history books

The home run cycle during the Springfield Cardinals' 21-4 route of the Sod Poodles was only the second occurrence in professional baseball history. While it has never been done in the MLB, Tyrone Horne was the first to accomplish the feat in 1998. Coincidentally, Horne was a member of the then-Cardinals' Double-A affiliate Arkansas Travelers.

The elusive home run cycle was not the only piece of history to take place last night in the 21-4 victory. The Cardinals would set a new franchise single-game record with eight home runs and 21 runs scored. Redmond's four homers and incredible 11 RBIs are also new records for Springfield.

Who is Chandler Redmond?

The 25-year-old second baseman was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 32nd round of the 2019 MLB draft. In two minor league seasons, Redmond has hit a total of 47 home runs and brought in 161 RBIs, while hitting .260 with an .848 OPS.

According to "Prospects1500," Redmond entered the 2022 season as the 46th ranked prospect in the Cardinals system. It remains to be seen if his historic performance will bump him higher on the list, but either way, his name will live forever in baseball lore.

While Paul Goldschmidt's MVP bid might be the talk of the Cardinals' season, last night's history-making outing belonged to Chandler Redmond.

