"Channeling my inner English woman" - Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro steals the spotlight in elegant floral dress & feathery hat

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, attended an event supporting the #womensupportingwomen cause, organized by Transition to Betterness (T2B). This charitable organization provides comfort for those suffering from life-altering illnesses.

Cordeiro wore an elegant floral dress and a feathery hat to complement her outfit. She shared a collage of snaps from the event on her Instagram story, where she posed with T2B's women, along with the caption:

"Channeling my inner English women," she wrote in her caption.

Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram story

Jaclyn Cordeiro and Alex Rodriguez first sparked dating rumors in October 2022, when they were spotted taking a relaxing stroll in Beverly Hills. The duo went official on Instagram during the 2022 Christmas holidays, where the fitness instructor posed alongside A-Rod's two daughters, Natasha and Ella.

One thing that connects both A-Rod and Cordeiro is their love for fitness. While Cordeiro is a certified trainer, A-Rod has also been committed to his health over the last couple of years. Cordeiro also runs a program called "JACFIT," a six-week fitness-oriented activity.

Jaclyn Cordeiro effect on Alex Rodriguez, former Yankee sheds over 30 pounds

The former MLB World Series champion's fitness motivation came from a September 2023 Instagram post where his family pointed out that he "was looking unhealthy." Since then, the 14-time All-Star has followed Jaclyn Cordeiro's fitness tips, which has helped him shed over 30 pounds.

“I think what’s unique about her is that she’s gone from nursing for over a decade and she’s now shifted post-Covid into health and wellness," Rodriguez said (via NY Post). "So she comes at it from a very organic, very scientific point of view, and she’s helped me tremendously. I mean, like I said, I’ve lost over 30 pounds [with help from Cordeiro]."

A-Rod also praised Cordeiro for being a good influence on him:

“She’s been a good influence with me. I’ve been working hard and trying to stay in shape, and continuing to try to copy some of her great work ethic and health and wellness practices."

Talking about his fitness regime, Alex Rodriguez mentioned training seven days a week, reducing his steak intake drastically, and intermittent fasting.

