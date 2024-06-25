PHOTO: Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro rocks black 'Bombshell' bodysuit & a high ponytail for a sporty look

New York Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez has been dating fitness instructor Jaclyn Cordeiro for a while. Apart from being a trainer, Cordeiro often shares her fitness looks on social media, and her soaring popularity makes her an ideal ambassador among fitness-based product companies.

On Monday, Cordeiro shared a mirror selfie, where she wore a black 'Bombshell' bodysuit from Bombshell Sportswear with a high ponytail to complete the outfit.

Jaclyn Cordeiro's Instagram story

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro were first spotted at the Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California, in Oct. 2022.

Trending

In the next Christmas, the couple went Instagram official, as A-Rod shared snaps of Jaclyn posing alongside his daughters, Natasha and Ella on holiday. The former World Series champion co-parents his two daughters with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.

The Canadian fitness instructor is the mother of two teen girls: Bella (May 2011) and Savanah (October 2012) with her ex, Laureano Cordeiro.

Alex Rodriguez says Jaclyn Cordeiro "has been a good influence" for his fitness aspirations

NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks

One of the common interests between Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro is their fitness.

Ever since Cordeiro has entered the 14-time All-Star's life, there has been a notable shift in A-Rod's fitness. He has said that his girlfriend helped him shed over 30 pounds since last fall.

“I think what’s unique about her is that she’s gone from nursing for over a decade and she’s now shifted post-Covid into health and wellness.

"So she comes at it from a very organic, very scientific point of view, and she’s helped me tremendously. I mean, like I said, I’ve lost over 30 pounds (with help from Cordeiro),” Rodriguez said via NY Post.

Last October on Jennifer Hudson show, Alex Rodriguez revealed that Cordeiro approached her and said that he needed to get in shape. Following which, A-Rod started following Cordeiro's fitness program, which focuses on consistency, cardio and diet for transformation.

“Just being consistent, which is what I’ve learned from her, has been very helpful,” Rodriguez told The Post.

“I’ve been training seven days a week. I’ve eliminated a lot of the steak. I was a big steak eater. I used to eat steak probably eight out of 10 days, and now only one or two (days) out of 10 days. And then I do these 45-minute walks after dinner.”

Rodriguez also mentioned that he now follows intermittent fasting, which has helped him control his intake. The result: A-Rod looks much leaner and muscular.