WATCH: Alex Rodriguez's fitness model girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro poses in golden bikini on sunkissed beach

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro who's a fitness model, recently treated her Instagram followers to a glimpse of her beach time. In a short video, she posed in a golden bikini and sunglasses while soaking in the evening sunlight.

In the caption beneath the post, Cordeiro tagged her fitness community and Beach Bum Spray Tanning, hinting at the products she might be using.

"What If She Were Bronze & Beauty?!" she wrote in the caption.

Alex Rodriguez and Cordeiro first sparked dating rumors in October 2022 when they were spotted strolling down Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California. On December 17, 2022, the couple made their relationship public on Instagram.

"She’s been a good influence": Alex Rodriguez credits girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro for keeping him in shape

The retired Yankee legend has been taking his health seriously and has reportedly shed around 30 pounds since last summer. In his latest interview with the New York Post, he credited his lifestyle change to his fitness instructor girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro.

"She’s been a good influence with me," A-Rod said."I’ve been working hard and trying to stay in shape, and continuing to try to copy some of her great work ethic and health and wellness practices."

Further in the interview, A-Rod shed light on his fitness journey, talking about the changes he has adopted to keep his health in check.

"I’ve been training seven days a week," Rodriguez said. "I’ve eliminated a lot of the steak. I was a big steak eater. I used to eat steak probably eight out of 10 days, and now only one or two [days] out of 10 days. And then I do these 45-minute walks after dinner."

For the past eight months, Rodriguez has also adopted intermittent fasting to regulate his intake.

"I introduced intermittent fasting, maybe seven, eight months ago, and that’s been really helpful too, especially when traveling," he said. "You have to get a little bit more control of the things you’re intaking."

Alex Rodriguez feels Cordeiro's coming from a nursing background and her transformation to lifestyle coach post-COVID-19 gives her a unique qualification to talk and preach about fitness.

