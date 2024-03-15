"Jersey wears much better on you than me" - Alex Rodriguez praises girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro for donning iconic Yankees #13 pinstripes 

Former Yankees DH and 14-time All-Star Alex Rodriguez praised his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro for donning the iconic New York Yankees #13 pinstripes jersey. Cordeiro shared some pictures on her Instagram account donning A-Rod's pinstripe uniform. A-Rod was quick to respond to the pictures by commenting:

"Jersey wears much better on you than me"

Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro first sparked dating rumors in October 2022. The Canadian is a fitness instructor by profession. Both A-Rod and Jaclyn are avid gymgoers and like to maintain a healthy physique along with healthy habits in life. Cordeiro had started a six-week fitness program during the pandemic named Jacfit.

Like Rodriguez, Cordeiro is also the mother of two daughters named Savannah and Bella. She actively takes part in fitness competitions, is a registered nurse and has written some articles and books as well.

Many touted Jaclyn Cordeiro as a perfect match for A-Rod since he refrained from dating anyone who wasn't into fitness and practiced healthy habits in life post-the mentality shift he sustained after being suspended in 2014 for using PEDs by the MLB.

The 2009 World Series champion went public with Jaclyn Cordeiro in December 2022 when he shared a Christmas holiday picture in front of a well-decorated tree alongside his two daughters, Natasha and Ella, with Cordeiro. Since then, she has featured in many of A-Rod's posts on his social media handles.

Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez has turned into a full-fledged businessman

Alex Rodriguez possesses a business acumen like no other. The former Yankees and Rangers designated hitter has transformed himself into a multi-million-dollar asset holder with his knack for mindful and high-return investing.

His investment firm, A-Rod Corporation, is already valued at $1 billion, and he just recently became part owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Minnesota Lynx in the NBA and WNBA, respectively.

He has been a celebrity judge on the show "Shark Tank" and has been a broadcaster and analyst for FOX and ESPN for the last seven years. Last month, he launched his own podcast titled "The Deal", which he says is a business and management podcast, discussing the ideas and thought processes behind how to make it big in the sports business industry along with Bloomberg's Jason Kelly.

In the 12-episode podcast series, fans and business-minded eager enthusiasts will also be able to hear from some of the greats in various sporting fields, like Maria Sharapova, Derek Jeter and Michael Strahan.

