"Charged with aggravated assault strangulation and misdemeanor battery" - Flashback to 2021 when Braves' Marcell Ozuna was arrested by police officers while physically assaulting his wife

Atlanta Braves' outfielder Marcell Ozuna was detained at home in May 2021 after his wife, Genesis Guzman, called 911 to report domestic abuse.

According to the police, they went inside the house and saw Ozuna grab his wife by the neck and toss her against a wall. Police claim that Ozuna also assaulted his wife while wearing a plaster over his damaged fingers.

Guzman asserted that Ozuna had previously acted violently towards her as well.

According to court documents, Guzman informed investigators that she was afraid for her life as a result of numerous instances of abuse from Ozuna in the past.

"She was afraid for her life due to his 'aggressive behavior and being physically abusive towards her in the past.'"

Ozuna reported to the Braves Spring Training in March as the World Series champions opened up camp. The outfielder acknowledged his arrest in May and promised to change for the sake of the fans.

Zach Klein @ZachKleinWSB Braves Marcell Ozuna apologies to fans and hopes to earn their trust back. Braves Marcell Ozuna apologies to fans and hopes to earn their trust back. https://t.co/Nj4hHhL3z9

Ozuna and Guzman got married in 2017. They now have three kids together.

Marcell Ozuna’s domestic abuse has been strongly condemned by Major League Baseball

The Atlanta Braves responded promptly by using Twitter to address the situation with their outfielder.

"We learned of Marcell Ozuna's arrest earlier this evening and immediately informed the Commissioner's Office. The Braves fully support Major League Baseball's policy on domestic violence which stresses to the fullest that our society cannot and will not tolerate domestic violence in any form. Until the investigation is completed, we will have no further comment."

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Atlanta Braves star Marcell Ozuna was arrested today and charged with aggravated assault strangulation and misdemeanor battery - family violence in Sandy Springs, Ga., according to jail records on the Fulton County (Ga.) website. Atlanta Braves star Marcell Ozuna was arrested today and charged with aggravated assault strangulation and misdemeanor battery - family violence in Sandy Springs, Ga., according to jail records on the Fulton County (Ga.) website.

He was again detained in August, 2022 on a DUI allegation.

The MLB crowd at Truist Park jeered as he entered the field for the Braves versus Houston Astros game after being released on bond.

Ozuna, also known as "The Big Bear", has previously played for the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals. He made his MLB debut in 2013.

In 2008, the Marlins signed Ozuna as a free agent. He has been an MLB All-Star twice (in 2016 and 2017), and in 2017, his breakthrough season, he won both a Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger Award. In the National League (NL) that year, he ranked third in runs batted in (RBI), third in home runs (37), and fourth in batting average (.312). (124).

Ozuna was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals after the 2017 campaign. He topped the NL in home runs and RBIs in 2020.

