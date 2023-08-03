Charlie Culberson Free Agency Destinations: Top 3 landing spots for recently DFA'd IF

On Opening Day 2023, journeyman utility player Charlie Culberson. A Georgia native himself, Culberson had already spent three seasons with the Braves, between 2018 and 2020.

His second contract with the Braves last March was a minor league deal. As such, Culberson was assigned to Tripla-A Gwinnett. After hitting .204/.234/.255, Culberson's contract was finally selected, bringing him up to the MLB.

Culberson has appeared in just one game for the Braves this season. The 34-year old has hit .246/.292/.373 with 7 home runs and 34 RBIs over the past three seasons, including his time with the Texas Rangers between 2021 and 2022.

On August 3, Culberson elected to decline an outright assignment back to Triple-A. As such, he was released from the Atlanta Braves organization. While teams probably won't be falling over each other to sign Charlie Culberson, here are some potential landing spots for the ageing veteran.

Top 3 landing spots for Charlie Culberson

3 Colorado Rockies

While the Colorado Rockies may not be a wealthy team, they sure are a gutted one. After trading Randal Grichuk and CJ Cron, two of their most prolific hitters, to the LA Angels at the deadline, there is room in the roster. Especially for Grichuk, one of the league's best utility hitters. Perhaps the Rockies might give Culberson a chance in the forgiving environs of Coors Field.

2. Cincinnati Reds

It's not that the Cincinnati Reds need Charlie Culberson. The team has scored 69 runs since the All-Star break, placing them third in the MLB over that timeframe. Led by young studs like Spencer Steer, Elly De La Cruz, Jonathan India, and others, the Reds have a lot of sexiness and swagger.

Hotlanta Highlights @HotlantaHlights pic.twitter.com/gGQDQr3PbN Charlie Culberson has a cannon in case anyone forgot

"Charlie Culberson has a cannon in case anyone forgot" - Hotlanta Highlights

However, nothing can hide the fact that, should the team make the postseason, they are comprised of rookies. Culberson, for his struggles, has appeared in six playoff World Series, including the 2017 World Series, in which he hit a home run for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

1. Cleveland Guardians

With an average roster age of 26, the Cleveland Guardians are the youngest team in MLB. While the team's core has shown an ability to make the postseason, they have not done anything notable since making it to the 2016 World Series in a losing effort against the Chicago Cubs.

"Three years ago, Charlie Culberson sent Vin Scully off the right way." - Chavez Ravine Fiends

With Culberson, the Guardians can add an experienced, as well as versatile element to their clubhouse. Manager Terry Francona is renowned for tweaking his lineup, and the addition of an element like Culberson makes it all the easier.