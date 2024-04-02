The LA Dodgers, on first baseman Freddie Freeman's bobblehead day on March 30, invited his son Charlie to throw the ceremonial pitch. It was game three of the series against the St. Louis Cardinals, which they lost by a slim margin of 6-5, but Charlie Freeman impressed the audience and the Dodgers dugout with his striking pitch before the start of the game.

Take a look at his inaugural pitch in this Instagram thread:

Charlie was observed practicing throwing before he took to the mound, as the stadium announcer called his name and added that catching behind the base plate would be his father, Freddie Freeman. The kid threw a perfect strike as he quickly came running toward home plate to embrace his father in joy.

MLB fans were quick to observe the perfect pitch ceremonial pitch by Charlie Freeman and took to Instagram to voice their excitement for the kid, while some directed snarky comments towards previous inaugural pitchers who failed on the mound, one of whom being Stephen A. Smith in recent times.

"Charlie Freeman put Stephen A Smith to shame with that first pitch"

Charlie has previously shown interest in playing baseball and has been avidly accompanying his mom and twin brothers to his father's games, first for the Atlanta Braves and now for the LA Dodgers.

Freddie Freeman celebrated his 2021 World Series win with his son when he came running down the stands onto the field as Atlanta won game six 7-0 against the Houston Astros.

Charlie celebrated Freddie Freeman's solo home run from the Dodgers dugout against the Angels

The LA Dodgers played their last Cactus League game against their city rivals, the LA Angels, in Anaheim.

Freddie Freeman's son Charlie was present in the Dodgers dugout alongside his father's teammates. When Freddie blasted a solo home run in the center-field stands, his son erupted with joy and ecstasy, celebrating his father's homer alongside other Dodgers stars.

Freeman has been revving his gear since opening day and will sooner or later start showcasing his vintage self. He loves to rake in base hits and drive in runs, but after the first two series of the regular season, it is Dodgers lead-off hitter Mookie Betts who has showcased a real appetite to prove his might.

But don't count out Freddie just yet, because once he starts raking in those RBIs, LA is going to flourish further this MLB season.

