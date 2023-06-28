Chase Dollander MLB Draft Profile: Height, weight, stats and projected pick for Tennessee Volunteers ace

Chase Dollander, the talented pitcher from the Tennessee Volunteers, has emerged as a top prospect for the 2023 MLB Draft. Despite some inconsistencies in his performance during the spring season, Dollander’s potential and impressive skill set make him an intriguing prospect for teams looking to bolster their pitching rotation.

Standing at 6’2’’ and weighing 200 pounds, Chase Dollander possesses an arsenal of pitches that garnered attention from scouts and evaluators.

His fastball, which averages from 95 to 97 mph and can reach speeds of 100 mph, generates an elite swing-and-miss rate. When located in the upper half of the strike zone, it often results in strikeouts or weak contact.

His best secondary pitch, the slider, has late movement and reaches the mid-80s to 91mph, making it an above-average offering. Dollander also utilizes a solid mid-70s curveball and an upper-800s changeup, primarily against left-handed hitters.

While Chase Dollander has showcased starter potential, his control and command have been more average during the spring season. However, his repeatable delivery and athleticism provide a strong foundation for improvement.

Although he has faced some challenges locating his pitches effectively, Dollander’s curveball could be utilized more often, particularly as a chase pitch to keep batters off balance.

Who has Chase Dollander been compared to?

Comparisons have been drawn between Dollander and Jacob deGrom, two pitchers who share similarities in mechanics and repertoire. Both pitchers demonstrate high velocity with their fastballs and sliders.

While deGtom’s slider is considered one of the best pitches in baseball, Dollander’s slider has room for improvement, with the potential to add more velocity.

Chase Dollander’s pitching style has been compared to that of Jacob deGrom.

Despite a slightly underwhelming performance in the 2023 season, Dollander’s upside and potential have not gone unnoticed. Teams selecting in the top ten are still likely to consider him a valuable asset and potential top pitcher in the draft.

While he may not be the first pitcher off the board, he is projected to be a top-ten pick, potentially following LSU right-hander Paul Skenes. The Athletics, Angels, and Rockies are among the teams that have been linked to Chase Dollander in various mock drafts.

Dollander’s intriguing skill set, highlighted by his high-velocity fastball and impressive slider, make him an enticing prospect for the upcoming 2023 MLB draft. Despite some inconsistencies during the spring season, Dollander’s potential for improvement and his past success as a dominant pitcher make him an attractive choice for teams seeking a talented arm.

As the draft approaches, it will be interesting to see where Dollander lands and how he continues to develop his skills at the professional level.

