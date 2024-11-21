"Cheaper alternative to Harrison Bader" - MLB insider weighs in on Mets signing Jose Siri, who clashed with Juan Soto in Rays vs. Yankees game

The New York Mets' latest acquisition, Jose Siri, may not help them in their quest to sign Juan Soto this offseason. After all, there's bad blood between Soto and Siri, who was traded by the Tampa Bay Rays to the Queens for reliever Eric Orze.

If the bad blood between the two still exists, the Mets might have added a few numbers on Soto's paycheck themselves by doing so, as they now like the highly sought-after free agent to forget the animosity and share the outfield with Siri.

Talking about the latest move from Mets, MLB insider Robert Murray credits GM David Stearns for finding a good option in Siri who could replace Tyrone Taylor or Harrison Bader in the center field. Replacing Bader seems more likely.

"I thought the Jose Siri trade by the Mets was a really savvy move by David Stearns," Murray said on The Baseball Insiders podcast (9:18 onwards). "He can be a cheaper alternative to someone like Harrison Bader. He’s not making much in 2025, he’s very good defensively, and he’s got some pop. It’s another example of Stearns being really good at finding value on the margins.

"I thought it was a smart move—didn’t give up much in return—and Siri should absolutely provide some useful time in the outfield and quality at-bats as well. Overall, I think it was a good move by Stearns and just the beginning of what is going to be a very busy offseason for the Mets, Stearns, and that entire organization."

What happened between Juan Soto and Jose Siri last summer?

Last summer, when the New York Yankees faced the Tampa Bay Rays, tensions brewed between Juan Soto and Jose Siri after both went the distance.

It started with Siri hitting the home run in the fifth inning and taking his time rounding up the bases, nearly 30 seconds, eliciting loud boos from Yankees fans and a sharp stare from Yankees captain Aaron Judge.

A few innings later, Juan Soto crushed a long home run and, after ensuring that it was fair, responded with an even slower trip around the bases, clocking in at 40 seconds, leading many to believe that it was a deliberate response to Siri.

After the game, Siri defended his actions, saying that he was just having fun with his teammates and meant no disrespect. Soto, meanwhile, denied his drawn-out trot was in retaliation but subtly said:

"On our side, we always respect the other teams."

The Yankees won the game 9-1 at Yankee Stadium.

