Controversy always arises whenever the Houston Astros do something out of the ordinary, at least, for those who aren't fans of the team. This World Series, their fourth in six years, isn't any different.

Houston Astros starter and quality start-producing machine Framber Valdez tossed a sensational outing against the Phillies in the Astros' 5-2 victory, wherein the starter went for 6 1/3 inning of one-run ball on four base hits, three walks, and nine strikeouts.

MLB podcaster Jared Carrabis, a man who always shares his divisive opinions, quirky observations and many hot takes on the game, insinuated that Valdez might be using something illegal. Carrabis went on to say that he shouldn't get upset about it anymore because cheating is a regular occurrence in baseball.

Whichever way Carrabis feels about the incident, be it by hook or crook, the Astros have now tied the series in the pivotal Game 2 before the Fall Classic shifts to Philadelphia where the raucous Phillies fans are waiting for their beloved home squad.

Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez changes gear in Game 2 of World Series

Framber Valdez delivers a pitch during the early innings of Game 2.

In a move similar to the world of NBA, NFL, and soccer matches, Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez changed his gear during Game 2 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The lefty started the game off sporting a tan and wheat-colored baseball glove with orange cleats, but in the fifth inning, the pitcher suddenly went for an all-black glove and cleats combination.

With this sudden change in apparel, many theories came about to explain it. Among the several theories was that Valdez was superstitious, the gear was uncomfortable, and that the Astros did so to gain more advantage.

Whatever the truth may be, the common spectator might find it peculiar that a pitcher would suddenly change his get-up in a World Series game without a hint of it being dysfunctional or warranting a change ruled by the game officials.

