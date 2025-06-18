"Check your ego at the door" - Alex Rodriguez drops powerful advice on life after sports and building a business

MLB legend Alex Rodriguez has transitioned into a different role at this stage of his life. Rodriguez has turned into an entrepreneur and is the co-owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA.

At the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2025, Rodriguez spoke about transitioning from an athlete to an entrepreneur. The former league MVP shared an Instagram post on Tuesday, where he discussed two important tips for anyone who is looking to follow in his footsteps.

"So, I think two things," Rodriguez said. "You have to check your ego at the door. And you have to increase your self-awareness. Decrease ego and increase self-awareness. You are going to have to start at ground zero, and you're going to have to put in 10,000 hours.

"You don't want to put in the investment to just be called an entrepreneur. You want to put in the work and the substance to be sitting across the table from people and know what you are talking about."

Rodriguez has been great about decreasing his ego as he has aged, and it has also improved his public image. He used to be someone who kept mostly to himself, but is now open about sharing experiences with others.

Alex Rodriguez discussed lessons learned from mistakes

Alex Rodriguez made some mistakes during his MLB career, and those missteps impacted his role as a father as well. In October 2023, Rodriguez discussed how these mistakes helped make him a better parent on the "Jennifer Hudson Show."

"I’ve been through a lot of ups and downs," Rodriguez said. "You know, I served a suspension in Major League history in 2014 — that was a really difficult time for me. But I learned a lot through it. I had an opportunity to turn the lens inward, get a lot of therapy and figure things out."

"When you're a little one and Pops leaves at 10, you've got to figure it out, right? The last 10 years have been the greatest time of my life.

"What I've taught him is: you've got to stand up, you’ve got to earn it, you’ve got to work hard, you’ve got to be honest. You're going to make mistakes, but you've got to get back up — and get back up to that plate like you're ready to go again," he added.

Rodriguez has also been a much better parent over the last few years as he has taken on a bigger role in the lives of his daughters.

