"Cheering on a domestic abuser" "GOAT" - MLB fans divided as Aroldis Chapman's relief outing aids Red Sox playoff-clinching walk-off

The Boston Red Sox qualified for the postseason for the first time since 2021 and veteran reliever Aroldis Chapman was one of the major factors behind their push.

The two-time World Series winner has been lights out this season with hitters failing to lay bat on his heaters. The 37-year-old was at it again in Friday's thrilling matchup against the Detroit Tigers.

The Red Sox headed into the ninth inning after tging the score 3-3 in the bottom of the eighth. While Detroit threatened to score the go-ahead run in the ninth, Spencer Torkelson struck out swinging on a 90mph slider to leave a runner on base.

The Red Sox capitalized on Chapman's scoreless inning as Ceddanne Rafaela hit a triple to walk off the Tigers and punch Boston's postseason ticket.

However, fans were divided on the veteran All-Star closer's heroics.

"GOAT."

yung advil (Alpha Male) @ovoharold GOAT

"Cheering on a domestic abuser."

big papi @user1128800 Cheering on a domestic abuser

"Chapman really Dug deep ! Love seeing it."

Boston Fanatic @kelly23189 Chapman really Dug deep ! Love seeing it

"Heeeerrreeessss Chappy."

Nick @nickmoscoo Heeeerrreeessss Chappy

"In not a fan of an abuser."

Crystal Sea @JAS82505493 In not a fan of an abuser

"Chappy came through again! What an incredible season for Mr. Chapman!"

wwe fan 91 @Magnus_sheltie Chappy came through again! What an incredible season for Mr. Chapman!

Aroldis Chapman has 32 saves this season, tied for the fourth most in the league. His stellar 1.17 ERA has also made him an outside contender for the AL Cy Young award.

