Chelsea Freeman never fails to appreciate her husband Freddie's achievements on social media. The 34-year-old player enjoyed an incredible year so far, with 23 stolen bases in 2023. Chelsea recently posted a family photo taken in Dodgers Stadium, which had the fans melting and gushing over the 'cutest family.'

"What an incredible year. Who’s ready for October Baseball?" - Chelsea Freeman captioned the post on Instagram

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the post, Freddie is seen sharing an adorable moment surrounded by his sons. The oldest son, Charlie, is seen playing catch with his younger sibling, Maximus, while Brandon takes off his father's cap and puts it on his head.

Chelsea hypes up the Dodgers fanbase for the postseason matches of 2023. The LA Dodgers will face the Arizona Diamondbacks next Monday, October 9th in Game 2 of the divisional round. The match is crucial since it will decide the fate of whether the Dodgers will face the elimination round at Chase Field.

More about Chelsea Freeman and Freddie Freeman's family

The couple has been happily married for the last nine years. After getting married in 2014, they welcomed their first child in 2016. After a few years, the couple explored other options for conceiving a child with a surrogate mother. Almost simultaneously, Chelsea got pregnant, and Maximus and Brandon were born just two months apart from one another.

"My Miracle Babies" - Chelsea Freeman

Their firstborn, Charlie, has a keen interest in baseball. In an interview, Chelsea admitted that he has already been playing against older kids and is both a first baseman and a pitcher.

“Family is everything to me. Those extra minutes that I can get with my dad and the family have made these past two years special.”

Freddie Freeman is extremely attached to his family. He once admitted that the biggest drawback of playing in MLB was that he had to stay away from his sons and wife.