Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox have reached an agreement on a five-year, $75 million deal. He'll fill the team's outfield vacancy as Andrew Vaughn shifts over to his natural position at first base.

This was a deal the team had to make. They saw their superstar first baseman Jose Abreu walk in free agency. They were hesitant to offer him a long-term contract heading into his age 36 season. They want to shift their focus to giving Vaughn a shot at being the team's everyday first baseman.

The $75 million is the largest contract in franchise history. He tops catcher Yasmani Grandall, who previously held the record with a $73 million contract. They've offered bigger contracts than this to players like Manny Machado, but those contracts were never accepted.

Chicago White Sox fans are more than happy with the move. It's been a relatively quiet offseason so far for the team, as they had only signed pitcher Mike Clevinger. Fans were starting to get nervous, thinking that the front office was mailing it in.

"LOVE this for the Sox" one fan tweeted.

"We ride" tweeted another fan.

Mike @ChiSoxFanMike Andrew Benintendi LF

Luis Robert CF

Oscar Colas RF



It will be nice to have an outfield that consists of actual outfielders now. Andrew Benintendi LFLuis Robert CFOscar Colas RFIt will be nice to have an outfield that consists of actual outfielders now.

Sox fans can't believe their outfield is going to consist of actual outfielders instead of converted ones. Vaughn did a good job in the outfield for never playing the position before, but you could tell he was uncomfortable at times.

Wally Byrne @wally_byrne @ChiSoxFanMike Even though it’s been frustrating..they are considerably better and more nimble this year @ChiSoxFanMike Even though it’s been frustrating..they are considerably better and more nimble this year

Things are looking up for the Chicago White Sox. They still have a hole at second base they need to address, but this signing is a good step in the right direction. Andrew Benintendi will have an immediate impact on the team.

Andrew Benintendi is the perfect fit for the Chicago White Sox

New York Mets vs. New York Yankees

Andrew Benintendi is a corner outfielder and a left-handed bat, both of which the South Siders need. His addition will likely move Eloy Jimenez to the designated hitter role. Jimenez has had a hard time staying healthy. Limiting his outfield work and letting him focus on hitting will be huge for this club.

Benintendi had a solid year as he split his season with the Kansas City Royals and the New York Yankees. He hit .304/.373/.399 and posted a top 25 strikeout percentage. He was one of the best all-around hitters in the league last year.

With Andrew Benintendi signed, the team's focus shifts to second base. As we get deeper into free agency, we'll see if the club tries to fill that hole or if they're comfortable with their prospects.

Poll : 0 votes