Chicago-born Pope Leo XIV reportedly being a Cubs fan breaks the internet

The Chicago Cubs have put together an impressive season so far, helping prove why they are one of the most popular franchises in Major League Baseball. After a week of action in May, the Cubbies find themselves in the postseason mix thanks to their 22-16 record, which has also given them the top spot in the National League Central.

As if the Chicago Cubs needed any more help gaining attention or new fans across the globe, the newest Pope of the Catholic Church, Pope Leo XIV reportedly among the team's faithful supporters. According to a report on ABC News, the new Pope is a Cubs fan, despite hailing from the South Side of Chicago, which the home of the Chicago White Sox.

After news of Pope Leo XIV being a Cubbies fan started to go viral online, a number of baseball fans took to social media to share their opinions of the Pope's baseball fandom. It may come as no surprise that a number of these fan reactions did not disappoint, with some even calling for Pope Leo XIV to suggest that the club sign Kyle Tucker to a long-term contract extension.

"He needs to tell Ricketts that the big guy said resign Tucker" - One fan posted on social media.

"Jesus would give Tuck and PCA a Full extension" - Another fan shared.

"Needs to start praying right away that Tucker won’t disappear in the playoffs like he did every year with the Astros" - One more added.

It's not surprising that the connection between the new Pope and the Vatican to the Chicago Cubs has fans believing not only that their team is blessed but that the Pope should make an appearance this season. Some fans took to social media to request that Pope Leo XIV come to Wrigley Field and throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

"First pitch coming soon?" - One fan shared online.

"The 2025 Cubs have now been blessed on a holy scale, you love to see it" - Another fan posted.

"We gotta get him to Wrigley" - One more fan added.

Pope Leo XIV's Cubs fandom is not the first time that a religious or world leader has been linked to an MLB team

Even though relgious and world leaders might be famous across the globe and live a very different life than the average person, many of these leaders are still baseball fans at heart. Interestingly enough, this is not the first time that a Chicago-based MLB team has been the favorite team of one of the most recognizable leaders in the world.

Beloved former President of the United States, Barack Obama, has gone on record for sharing his fandom of the Chicago White Sox. Other former Presidents have also share which is their prefered club, including George W. Bush, who was actually a managing partner with the Texas Rangers.

