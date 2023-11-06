It's been a wild few hours for the Chicago Cubs, as the team has found themselves in the middle of the MLB's managerial carousel. The Cubs announced on Monday that they not only fired David Ross as the team's manager but also delighted Chicago fans by announcing the hiring of former Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell.

Expand Tweet

"The Chicago Cubs are hiring Craig Counsell as their manager, sources tell ESPN. A blockbuster move for Chicago, which had David Ross as their manager but will now go with Counsell, who had spent the previous decade with their division rival Milwaukee. @Ken_Rosenthal was on it." - @JeffPassan

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Although Craig Counsell was heavily linked to clubs such as the New York Mets, it was the Chicago Cubs who clearly offered the better contract. After a successful tenure with the Milwaukee Brewers, the Cubs were able to provide the 53-year-old with the most lucrative deal on the market.

Chicago and Counsell agreed to terms on a five-year, $40 million contract, which made him the highest-paid manager in baseball history. Now, with his signature secured, Counsell will be looking to bring the Cubs to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Expand Tweet

"Cubs announce they have fired David Ross and hired Craig Counsell as their manager. Hoyer’s statement, in part: “David’s legacy will be felt in Chicago for generations and his impact to our organization will stack up with the legends that came before him.” - @M_Montemurro

In a statement released by President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer, the team not only thanked David Ross for his years of service but also displayed their excitement about having Craig Counsell in the dugout moving forward. "We look forward to welcoming [him] at Wrigley Field next year", Hoyer shared in their release.

The signing of Craig Counsell is the first of many moves of the Chicago Cubs' offseason

Now that the Cubs know who will be leading their clubhouse next season, the team is far from finished regarding personnel. The team will need to fill several voids left by players entering free agency, including Marcus Stroman and Cody Bellinger.

Although there is still a chance that the Cubs could re-sign either Marcus Stroman or Cody Bellinger, they may need to look into the free-agent market to fill some of their vacant roles on the roster.